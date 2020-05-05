Strongly held opinions are the privilege of free society
During the past couple of months we’ve heard the phrase ”we’re all in this together” an awful lot, and it’s a nice outlook for this unknown phenomena.
What I’m seeing and hearing consistently in the media concerning wearing masks though, certainly does not reflect this view. Somehow suddenly this has become the one issue where whoever doesn’t fall in lockstep with those who favor it are “selfish” at best, and not deserving of the same freedoms of those who are wearing them, such as even being allowed to enter a store in one of the worst scenarios.
Gone is the recognition that in the vast arena of information there are medical opinions saying that those who are healthy can, and should, begin to resume normal life activity. Those of us who have stayed home throughout, washed hands consistently, avoided those we love who are at risk, and yes, cared as much about others as about ourselves are now beginning that process, some of us minus the mask.
The “outrage” and over-the-top drama is uncalled for. If it were reversed, and those who were wearing masks were subjected to stares, ridicule, and public reprisals in the media, how would that be? Does that feel like we’re all in this together? As we navigate our way through this, can we recognize that no one is an expert, since it’s unprecedented, especially those of us in the general public. Strongly held opinions are the privilege of a free society, but they should never be used to silence dissenting ones.
Let’s have dignity with our self-expression, respect for others who are different, and recognition that right now NO ONE has ALL the answers. We are all trying to do our part, and surely there are no intentions of harm to one another. Research has shown that exposure to the bacteria and viruses present throughout daily life is far healthier than living isolated in a bubble. There is room for varied approaches to recovery. Let’s allow our neighbors that kindness and let the diversity of our outlooks flourish in our community.
JAY WHITEL
Grand Junction
Double standard on masks does not help the community
In the last couple of weeks I have observed that employees of grocery stores and other essential services are now following a mandate to wear masks because of the coronavirus. This is primarily to protect customers but also themselves to a lesser degree. What I have also observed is that at least half of grocery store customers do not wear masks. It is a no-brainer that this action should be reciprocal: that a customer with a mask protects other customers AND the employees who are laying their lives on the line every day. It is also clear that some people do not feel the need for social distancing of 6 feet, despite every medical source advising this.
For those who feel that the “suggested mask” practice and social distancing do not apply to them, the rest of us should ask why. Why should some people who may not be sick, but could be asymptomatic, expose the rest of the population to a potentially serious illness? If you are young, it applies to you. If you are elderly and wear a mask, you still need to practice social distancing to ensure that people do not get sick, even if you feel you are healthy. Most people know all this.
The state of Maryland now requires all customers entering a grocery store or other essential service to wear a mask. Breckenridge, Colorado has just posted signs outside City Market, requiring that customers wear masks. This is because some employees tested positive for the virus. Other areas of the country have strict requirements as well. If we pride ourselves on our low number of COVID-19 cases, the only way to keep cases low or nonexistent is to act responsibly. No one is infringing on your rights by asking that you care about your community. Only people who are incredibly selfish would endanger others’ lives. Let’s get rid of the double standard!
ELLEN MOORE
Grand Junction
Rational discourse on health care has gone off the rails
For quite a while I have been distressed by how many college graduates we are turning out who have never been taught basics and can’t tell if an argument is valid.
One of the main rules of rational discourse is: define the terms, make sure both sides agree, and stick to the definition. If you do have to change a definition (it happens) you are obligated to go back and modify or reject all your arguments and conclusions that were based on the original, now invalid definition.
John Hickenlooper starts a column with, “Health care is a right, not a privilege.” He then spends several column inches describing a right as something the government must provide for citizens who cannot afford it.
But, when he was mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado, neither government passed out free guns to all citizens who couldn’t afford one. I’m pretty sure the Constitution guarantees a right to bear arms and is silent on health care. I also have a right to publish a newspaper. When do I get my free printing press? So, when did his definition of “right” change and how fast will it change again when it’s politically convenient?
Liberals call this constant shifting of meanings a “living Constitution.” To me it looks more like a dying one.
PAUL KELLY
Delta