By STEVE BOOREN

As a child, I found history class to be an insufferable bore. The study of people well before my time in circumstances far different than anything I would likely encounter seemed like an act in futility. But age brings wisdom, and as a chronologically gifted person, I now find history enthralling. Younger me was caught up in the specifics: “This exact thing won’t ever happen again.” Older me now realizes, as Voltaire once said: “History never repeats itself; people do.”