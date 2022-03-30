Last weekend’s Mesa County Republican Party Assembly, which strangled Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee’s candidacy in the crib, has shown how out of date and gameable the caucus and assembly process is. It’s a relic of the past and should not govern how we choose our representatives going forward.
This is an event in which indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters got a standing ovation. Is that representative of the people of this county?
Brownlee fell short of the 30% threshold needed to get onto the Republican Party’s primary ballot for Mesa County Commissioner District 2 during the assembly, gaining just 25% of the vote, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
As a result, Republican Bobbie Daniel not only is the only person running for that nomination in the June primary, but she’s also the only candidate in the general election in November.
So that’s that, unless an unaffiliated candidate emerges, Daniel will be our next commissioner. This is no attack on Daniel, she may be the right person for the job, but people should have a choice. Instead, this decision was made in a group of little more than 300 people, chosen at small insular neighborhood caucuses, in a county of more than 150,000.
“Expected to make the ballot and counted on representative government at the neighborhood level to do so,” Brownlee said. “Didn’t make it.”
Now, you may look at what happened and say Brownlee was naive to think this system would work to give Republicans, as well as unaffiliated voters who wish to vote in the Republican primary, a choice between two qualified candidates. You can point to Bobbie Gross and Rick Taggart, who are going the petition route to get on the ballot — Gross also won ballot access at the assembly — and say Brownlee should have done it that way.
That may be true, he had another option, but shouldn’t all the candidates follow the same process? Why have duplicate systems, one that works to give voters more choice and one that is a throwback to when our leaders were chosen in smoke-filled back rooms?
The way the system works at the assembly is you go to your party caucus and candidates are selected at the precinct level to go to the county assembly, where they vote on candidates. It sounds simple enough, but because so few people attend the caucus — they’re a serious time commitment — it’s easily influenced. Just a few people can swing the balance in an extreme direction.
We would be remiss if we didn’t chastise the Mesa County Democrats here. While one party is removing choice in their primary, the other isn’t going to give voters a choice in the general election.
The Mesa County Democrats don’t have any candidates for county-wide elections. The only Democrat who will be on the ballot in November is Damon Davis, who is running for House District 55.
We sometimes hear from readers wondering why we’re always writing about Republicans, well this is why. Democrats aren’t even in the game in Mesa County.
It’s clear to us, since the general election is a foregone conclusion, that having a choice in the Republican primary is a critically important issue for average Republican and unaffiliated voters.
At the end of the day, the parties are private organizations. They choose their candidates and we can’t tell them to change, but they also wield a lot of power over our local democracy. We think it’s in their interest to build a better, more inclusive process for choosing candidates.