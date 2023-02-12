I would like to thank everyone that helped to get my dog, Grace, home safe. You are all very good and kind people. You know who you are. My neighbor, my daughter, my friend and my son. Thank you very much!
Interesting that the city has taken a new approach to drive private companies out of business by purchasing a paving machine. I remember when this happened to all the private ambulance companies that did business in the city limits.
Perhaps Greg Haitz should try reading history before he pontificates on government involvement in the private sector, including the regulation of utilities. He obviously has no understanding of how public utilities work, or why those of us that do not share his beliefs want and need their protection from price-gouging hedge fund managers.
To the “person” who suggested open season on horses, what is wrong with you? This is western Colorado where we love our horses, ride our horses and use them for therapy. My suggestion to you is go back to where you came from.
We continue to hear from the community center supporters how little the new tax will be. When are we going to be told the costs to use the new facilities, especially the pool?
Dear Janet Rowland, thank you for offering to see if local private companies are willing to offer “pool only” passes at a reduced rate. What you may not understand is that if we wanted to go to a private pool we would be there already. The Orchard Mesa Pool is ideal for a short walk in, a wonderful workout, and a short walk back out. Socialization is optional. How is it that we long to be a “big city,” but do not have the wherewithal (monetarily and otherwise) to maintain an indoor pool? Why would voters assume the maintenance on an entire rec center would be kept up if we cannot maintain the existing pool? Will it also fall into disrepair when it is no longer “new”? Also, great kudos to the existing staff. I cannot imagine how they must feel, with their jobs constantly in jeopardy. Talk about a chain being yanked. P.S., not all of us that use the OM Pool live on Orchard Mesa. Please stop making it sound like we do.
If our local leaders can’t effectively manage the Orchard Mesa Pool, how in the world will they be able to manage an entire community rec center? All three entities involved in the OM Pool have proven they can’t manage our tax dollars very well — so I’m voting no on the rec center. Mostly because I don’t want another tax increase, and you know what’s going to happen in a few years if they build a rec center? They’ll come asking for more money for upkeep and repairs because it will not have been managed properly. Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction residents deserve fiscally responsible leadership, which we haven’t had in many years. Their answer has always been to raise taxes whenever they need money. My family lives on a budget and within our means, the city should have to do the same also.
Many years ago the NFL had real Pro Bowl games. Then a few years ago they still had the bowl but it was more like touch football with no blocking and no tackling for fear of getting hurt. Now they just moved to Mickey Mouse flag football with a 50 yard field and just seven players and most of the action was just passing to the receivers. One lineman and maybe a running back. The next thing the NFL needs to do is cancel the bowl games as they are not worth watching.
If your paychecks in 2023 seem a little smaller than usual, that’s because they are. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the 2020 voter approved Prop 118 Family Leave Act started the taxing process to fund the program. From now until eternity, most of us will be taxed 0.45% of our gross income to fund this new socialism beast. In addition, your employer must match a contribution of 0.45% as well. Look for the prices you pay for the things you buy in Colorado to increase as employers have yet another expense to cover because another government taxing bureaucracy has been born. Think about this the next time government (at any level) asks for more money.
First it was inflation over eggs. Now, it’s all about deflation over a balloon. Remember the good ol’ days when it was all about your tires?
I watched the State of the Union Address, and was saddened by the decorum of the Republicans in attendance. A sitting President should not be called a liar or heckled. What is happened to civility, respect or common decency? When individuals in Congress behave as they did, without consequences for their bad behaviors and actions, what are we teaching our youth? This is not the America I grew up in.