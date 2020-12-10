Next year is shaping up to be full of intriguing projects as local municipalities are investing tens of millions of dollars into infrastructure improvements.
With local budgets now adopted by Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade, even with 2020 being difficult financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will still have impacts into 2021, none of our local governments are sitting on their hands going forward and that should be commended.
Next year we will see major improvements to roads from one end of the valley to the other. Palisade is planning to upgrade Highway 6 near its downtown to make it safer and easier to navigate. In Fruita, a $2 million investment will go to replacing the Pine Street Bridge, while Grand Junction will begin a multi-year project to increase capacity in key roadways. It is beginning along 24 Road and will ultimately invest $70 million in road capacity upgrades.
Public safety will be improved thanks to these investments as well. In 2021 Grand Junction plans to construct Fire Station 3 and it will begin work on Fire Station 8. Fruita plans to purchase body-worn cameras for their officers next year.
Investments in parks and trails is also on the 2021 list that will benefit locals and visitors alike. Both Fruita and Grand Junction will be using the results of their parks and recreation master plans to identify a top priority and move forward with design work or a feasibility study. Grand Junction is also partnering with the Junior College World Series and Colorado Mesa University to make major upgrades to the Lincoln Park Stadium.
While many of these projects will be highly visible to the community there are others that will be less noticed, but are still significant like the rehabilitation of the Carson Lake Dam and the replacement of the Purdy Mesa flow line.
As Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said during a recent City Council meeting, in which it adopted its 2021 budget, the money that is invested in capital projects not only provides better infrastructure for residents, it also goes to boosting the local economy. Next year Grand Junction alone has budgeted $85 million for capital projects.
“That’s a lot of capital dollars in the community for the private sector to bid on and put into play,” Caton said.
Those aren’t all local dollars either. All three municipalities have applied for for grants to help fund projects and in some cases have already secured funding, bringing millions of dollars in outside money into the community.
Even when the funds are being provided locally the projects are being accomplished in a variety of ways. Whether they are voter approved taxes that are used for public safety improvements, new debt like Grand Junction’s road capacity projects or through utilizing fund balance like Palisade is doing to remove its old high school building, Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade are finding ways to get these projects done.
For Grand Junction, Los Colonias Business Park will also be a focal point in 2021, and that project is because of previous capital improvement funds.
After a year like 2020, it’s great to see our local leaders are forging ahead with plans to improve and invest in our communities.