Boebert must be held accountable
Sedition is defined at 18 USC Section 2385 as:"Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government; or Whoever, with intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of any such government, prints, publishes, edits, issues, circulates, sells, distributes, or publicly displays any written or printed matter advocating, advising, or teaching the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying any government in the United States by force or violence, or attempts to do so; or Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction."
That's the definition of sedition; that's statutory black letter law. Sure seems like the "law and order" President and Rep. Lauren Boebert have both broken that law by encouraging a violent overthrow of the election in an attempt to both award Trump the presidency he lost, and decapitate the government in a planned and attempted coup d'etat. Rep. Boebert must immediately resign and should be charged under the sedition statute before she does even more harm. She is not a patriot, she is a thug with a Glock that must be held criminally accountable before somebody else — or a lot of somebody elses — are harmed. And she should answer for exactly why she was alerting the mob to Nancy Pelosi's location as armed marauders were reportedly looking for her. She should answer for all of her crimes, immediately.
DAVID MUELLER
Grand Junction
Consider a televised inauguration free of crowds
A friend suggested that the Inauguration be televised instead of taking place at the Capitol. She referenced President Roosevelt who, due to austerity measures during WWII, canceled the parade and other festivities, and was sworn in for his 4th term as president on the Portico of the White House. (Wikipedia)
If the inauguration was to be televised, there might be fewer protesters, rioting and people hurt. I realize this is all hopeful supposition, as I'm sure there will still be those who want to make the news, but I can't help but think this would be more secure for everyone involved. And as for the "austerity" measures of 1945, aren't we in a similar situation with millions on unemployment? If President-elect Biden really wants to unite us, he should consider it.
DIANNE HAYNES
Grand Junction
Yes, Trump can be accused of inciting insurrection
Kudos to the Sentinel for expanding its Sunday letter section and publishing a slew of email letters that exposes the full range of delusion that permeates local Trumpublicans.
Joyce Dean’s “‘Bigoted people’ cannot see president’s love of country” substitutes an imaginary “awesome” Trump for the real awesomely mendacious and incompetent one.
Clifton’s Richard White’s “It’s not wrong to be suspicious of Colorado’s leftward tilt” extends Trump’s “Big Lie” of “widespread cheating” embracing Tina Peters’ “Little Lie” – with no evidence other than results he/Trump/Peters don’t like.
Fred Stewart’s “Parallels to Mexican revolutionary's call for justice” hallucinates about the coming Biden presidency to distract from the reality of Trump’s disastrous one.
Delta’s Gary Herby’s “Left thwarted Trump at every turn” mimics Lauren Boebert (Charles Ashby, “Boebert claims that conservatives had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol”, Jan. 10) by blaming Democrats for Trumpublicans’ domestic terrorism.
However, Don Williams’ “Prove that Trump fomented insurrection” raises the valid legal question of whether – absent sufficiently explicit inciting language – Trump can be impeached or indicted for exercising what might arguably be considered constitutionally- protected “free speech.” Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court answered that question affirmatively in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969), holding that inflammatory speech can be criminalized if – considering the totality of the context - it is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” Given the lawless action that followed his speech, a grand jury could easily indict Trump, et al.
Moreover, it may not even be necessary to prove cause-and-effect incitement, because the crime of “seditious conspiracy” more aptly captures what is known about Wednesday’s riot (Politico, “Democrats Are Pursuing the Wrong Impeachment Charges Against President Trump”, Jan. 10; https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/01/10/trump-impeachment-articles-incite-insurrection-seditious-conspiracy-456937).
Under 18 U.S. Code § 2384, “Seditious conspiracy” is committed whenever two more people conspire to “by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the U.S. contrary to the authority thereof” and/or “by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the U.S. – both of which violent Trumpsters sought to achieve last Wednesday.
The common theme that ties all the disparate conspirators together is Trump’s “Big Lie” about fraudulent elections, as in “Stop the Steal”. Thus, Trump’s rhetoric was an “overt act in furtherance of” that conspiracy and/or “material assistance” to domestic terrorism (see: Section 805 of 2001 Patriot Act) by providing “expert advice or assistance” thereto.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
We are devolving into a nation ripe for a despotic rule
In the late 1700's, Lord Alexander Fraser Tytler Woodhouselee, a Scottish lawyer, writer, and professor, wrote:
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse (benefits) from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”
That last bit eerily echos the progress of the United States. I would say we are somewhere in the Apathy and Dependence stages. Which mean a dictatorship is right around the corner and silencing of free speech is the first step.
Our freedoms have been whittled away over the last few decades in the name of "fairness and equality." As nice people who don’t want to rock the boat, we let it slide. Unfortunately that also leads to being taken advantage of.
It is a sad day to see Mr. Tytler's thesis coming true and we need to stop it. Otherwise, war will be the finality of his sequence.
CHARLES PABST
Grand Junction
Who’s right and who’s wrong?
It is amazing all the different thoughts people have on the recent, and not so recent, events in politics and Washington D.C. I doubt any of the folks offering opinions were in the thick of things to gain such insight into the issues. I find it odd that those who want to ignore the accusations of voting misdeeds are so irate that anyone would question the election result. Why ignore those accusations?
To me, it seems prudent to ask questions and challenge the things that were reported during the election. If states did have an impact on the national results due to errors, misdeeds or whatever, there is an impact on all states. There is an obligation to speak up and not just passively set back and watch. States' representatives need to take up that challenge, find answers, and inform citizens.
Shame on those who defiled our Capitol. Law enforcement will deal with them. Those who were there just to make their voices heard, good for them. They have a right to peaceful protest. Does anyone remember the challenge to the election results in 2001, 2005, and 2015? You should read about them.
A report titled “Complete List of Suspected Fraud Issues in the 2020 Election by State,” written by Joe Hoft, identifies accusations related to the discussion. If you are curious at all about the hubbub, you should Google this report. Until all these accusations are investigated, reported on, and rectified, near half the voting public might think the election a fraud. Vote spikes in the dark of night make people suspicious, along with a half million ballots recorded with only one candidate marked on the entire ballot.
I don’t pretend to know the correct answer. I don’t believe any of the writers opining in the paper know either. Every issue has two sides, but unless you were there and participated, you can’t know what happened. To resolve these issues an autopsy needs to begin now by the proper authorities and not by a bunch of letter to the editor writers. It would be good to see the effort started soon.
GARY COX
Grand Junction
Boebert must resign
“Today is 1776”, she tweeted the morning of the siege of the Capitol.
A curious reference given that the patriots of 1776 were trying to create a representative democracy of the people based on laws and to overthrow the government of an unelected despot. She and her colleagues were trying to do the opposite.
The images of the Capitol mobs are seared into our collective minds. They are also in the minds of our enemies. Who could be happier than Russia, China, or Iran to see our democracy under attack. State-run media are gleefully displaying this an example of why America’s democracy doesn’t work.
And let’s be clear. This was not about “questions about fraudulent elections.” This was not about holding an emergency audit to get to the “truth.” This was about voiding the votes in the states of Pennsylvania or Arizona. Not because they were fraudulent, but because they had voted for a Democrat.
There were never any credible claims of massive voter irregularities by anyone in any court. Almost 60 court cases were tossed out as ridiculous. No witnesses gave testimony under oath and cross examination. Even a Trump-appointed Supreme Court majority would not hear any appeals. President Trump had his day in court and was laughed out.
What there was — a constant drumbeat of falsehoods and unfounded allegations. They were repeated endlessly by President Trump. And by members of the Congress, including Congresswoman Boebert.
She had a choice. She could have looked at the court cases, understood the evidence and the law, and told her constituents the truth. She could have honored the Constitution which gives the states the rights to run their elections. And then done the right thing and cast a vote against the challenges
What did she do? Feed falsehoods and conspiracy theories to suggest that there were irregularities. And then claim that there were many questions about the integrity of the election. Leave hope for a Trump victory and egg on his followers. And then make an attack on the Constitution.
During the siege, she live tweeted an update on Speaker Pelosi’s location. I am not sure of her motivation, but it probably was not so the Speaker’s adoring fans in the Rotunda could get the Speaker’s autograph.
She made a point in her campaign of her support for the Second Amendment. What she and her fellow seditionists might have missed is that the Second Amendment is only as good as our adherence to the rest of the Constitution. If you install an autocrat who has no regard for the Constitution, it is unlikely that he or she will continue to respect the part that lets citizens rise up against them.
Her words and actions have led to an invasion of the Capitol. A policeman was bludgeoned to death. Others died. The free world views us as a laughingstock. Our enemies are emboldened.
She has blood on her hands.
She must resign.
WRAY PAUL
Palisade