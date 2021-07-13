Can we put the “critical race theory” controversy to bed — at least locally?
Some folks in this community are reading too much between the lines. Mesa County Valley School District 51 is trying to do right by all of its students by reviving an administrative position focused on equity and inclusion.
Somehow, this positive development is being viewed as a sinister capitulation to critical race theory, prompting D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko to set the record straight.
She couldn’t be more clear. CRT is not being taught in D51 schools, Sirko told the Sentinel’s James Burky in Sunday’s edition. CRT is not approved under Colorado curriculum standards, meaning the district couldn’t teach it if it wanted to. But why would it? CRT is advanced college-level material inappropriate in a K-12 setting, Sirko said.
CRT explores the social constructs surrounding issues of race and how institutionalized racism can perpetuate a caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers. It’s a theory taught in law schools and in some graduate-level education programs.
But the director of equity and inclusion position has nothing to do with CRT. Instead it makes sure that minorities in the district don’t get left behind. The job existed in District 51 from 2004 to 2014 — long before George Floyd’s murder touched off a nationwide examination of whether systemic racism is a problem in this country.
The fallout of Floyd’s death did, however, prompt local activists and high school students to discuss reported instances of racial and sexual harassment within the district last July, giving some weight to the need to revive the equity and inclusion position.
“We’re reviving it because we’ve received a lot of concerns from students and staff about mistreatment of minority students. We also know of the minority and gender achievement gaps for students.”
The numbers alone expose the need for a director of equity and inclusion. About 30% of D51 students are considered minorities by the state Department of Education.
In 2019, the most recent data available, minority students’ performance on standardized testing and the Colorado SAT/PSAT tests was significantly lower than non-minority students.
A position that can help boost academic achievement for students that have historically underperformed is a no-brainer. It’s a shame that it was allowed to lapse in the first place.
“The promise of public education is for all of our students, regardless of race, creed, gender or sexual orientation,” Sirko said. “We need to provide them with a level playing field.”
Addressing inequities or problems related to race, ethnicity, or gender is not the same thing as teaching children to be ashamed of being white — a common accusation of critics of CRT.
CRT has been characterized as political correctness on steroids. It would be understandable for parents to be concerned if it were being taught in schools. But it’s not. The district simply wants to promote equity. Credit Sirko with being blunt and transparent in making the distinction.