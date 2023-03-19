When I was elected to the School Board in 2021, I never dreamed we would face one or more school closures during my term. Our schools were bursting at the seams with new schools under construction. At the time, it seemed more the norm. You never know what will be ahead of you, as I’m sure our previous board never thought they would be overseeing decisions during a global pandemic. It’s impossible to foresee the challenges that will come our way.
Late last year, the School Board was made aware of the accelerated crisis brewing when Dr. Brian Hill alerted us to the decline in births, a national trend to which Mesa County is not immune. In 2021, Colorado’s population declined to levels well below 1990 population levels. School closures are not unique to our district. It is a national crisis. This is a complex problem with no easy answer. I truly wish I had the perfect one.
The model our school district uses to determine the number of teachers and staff to meet the needs of the current and future student population is the “Full-Time Equivalent” (FTE) staffing model. This model includes classroom teachers, support staff, administrators, and other personnel. The model ensures the schools have enough staff to meet the needs of their students while also managing their individual staffing costs.
Overall, this model is a metric tool to get us to the goal of providing quality education within our limited budget. This is a shared goal with considerable support across our community.
To reach this goal, we have to acknowledge the elephant in the room: our budget. Colorado’s public school funding has well-documented historical challenges left unfixed after all these years. We are at the mercy of the state and federal funding structures. These exceptionally narrow funding streams give restricted options moving forward. It is a harsh reality.
Dr. Hill and the district’s exceptional staff have been digging into the details of this issue and brought this to the board. We’ve looked at school consolidation from multiple angles. Consolidating schools can lead to significant cost savings through lower administrative costs and improved resource utilization. For example, many schools don’t have a librarian or dedicated art teacher. More students in a building means more money for that building to spend on resources. More staff means smaller class sizes, and more staff for a school better serves our students.
Consolidation can also lead to increased efficiency in terms of academic outcomes. Larger schools with normalized class sizes can offer a wider range of programs and resources such as math and reading interventionists.
An array of programs and resources provide students a more comprehensive education. The efficiency of our schools depends on factors such as the size of the district, the number and size of schools being consolidated, and the goals and priorities of the district.
Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy path to make everyone happy. From a global perspective, we are dealing with a funding stream that has such a tight limit, and we are dealing with a declining national birthrate. Ultimately, the decision to consolidate schools will be made with the goal of maximizing educational opportunities and well-being for all students. I won’t sugarcoat this crisis: we are in dire straits with the current forecasting.
We as Americans, Coloradans and residents of Mesa County have been through a lot. It’s hard to articulate what these past few years have been like for everyone — from rioting to pandemics, unstable markets to inflation and war. I know you want hope and stability. I do too. We can use this time to bring ideas to the table and find workable solutions to operate with the hand we’ve been dealt.
Tough choices are still on the horizon, and it would be unconscionable to pretend otherwise.
However, I know one thing is true.
Our community comes together to solve problems. We will pull together a committee to work with staff and engage with our community for ideas and solutions.
For our students. For our staff. For our community.