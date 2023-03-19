Andrea Haitz 2021

When I was elected to the School Board in 2021, I never dreamed we would face one or more school closures during my term. Our schools were bursting at the seams with new schools under construction. At the time, it seemed more the norm. You never know what will be ahead of you, as I’m sure our previous board never thought they would be overseeing decisions during a global pandemic. It’s impossible to foresee the challenges that will come our way.

Late last year, the School Board was made aware of the accelerated crisis brewing when Dr. Brian Hill alerted us to the decline in births, a national trend to which Mesa County is not immune. In 2021, Colorado’s population declined to levels well below 1990 population levels. School closures are not unique to our district. It is a national crisis. This is a complex problem with no easy answer. I truly wish I had the perfect one.