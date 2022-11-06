By MICHAEL FIELDSAs a former 4th and 6th grade teacher, I know how important healthy meals are for students. At the school where I taught, the majority of the families qualified for free or reduced lunch. No students went hungry — and they always got a nutritious meal.
This is because there is a robust federal program to ensure that students who can’t afford lunch have it provided for them. In Colorado, we even have a state program on top of that for families who don’t quite qualify for the federal program. During COVID, federal funds helped buy free lunches for all students. That program expired this summer and most districts have reinstated their pre-COVID lunch regiment.
Proposition FF, on this year’s ballot, proposes to guarantee free and healthy lunches to all public K-12 students regardless of family income. To fund the program, the law will impose a tax increase on Coloradans making more the $300,000 a year by capping their tax deductions.
The proponents of Prop FF are certainly well intentioned, but there could be several unintended consequences if this measure passes. According to their 2022 Ballot Guide, the nonpartisan research think tank The Common Sense Institute suggests there’s a real risk that funding for the program will be much higher than necessary. Their estimates show that in only 10 years, in 2033, surplus revenues could be as high as $1.02 billion. Those surplus revenues will never be returned to taxpayers. It would go to the General Fund — where it could be spent on anything the legislature wants.
Several years ago, Hawaii tried something similar by capping deductions on charitable giving. The result, however, was only $12 million more in revenue — and $60 million less in charitable giving. This is because people respond to tax incentives. A few years after the state implemented the cap, Hawaii completely reversed it.
There are many families out there, like mine, who can afford to pay for our children’s lunches. Knowing that the tradeoff for “free lunches” could mean less money for non-profits that might help homeless people or people who are addicted to drugs, I don’t believe this measure should be approved by voters. At minimum, there should be a robust study about what the impacts to charities would be before anyone votes in favor of it.
When asked about Prop FF, even Gov. Polis expressed concern if “free” meals were the best use of the additional money. As we know, one of the top concerns for voters is low teacher pay. Our state lags behind other states in putting education dollars into classrooms — including towards teacher pay. While I don’t think we should raise taxes, it is a valid point that the money could go to more pressing issues than “free” lunches for families who can afford it.
As a former teacher and someone with school-aged children, I think having well-funded school meals programs is important, which is why I support the federal and existing state program. This measure, however, would cost $100 million a year for something that is not necessary. Voters should reject Prop FF.
Michael Fields is a senior adviser to Advance Colorado Action, an issue advocacy organization that believes in a smaller, more accountable government.