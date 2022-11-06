By MICHAEL FIELDSAs a former 4th and 6th grade teacher, I know how important healthy meals are for students. At the school where I taught, the majority of the families qualified for free or reduced lunch. No students went hungry — and they always got a nutritious meal.

This is because there is a robust federal program to ensure that students who can’t afford lunch have it provided for them. In Colorado, we even have a state program on top of that for families who don’t quite qualify for the federal program. During COVID, federal funds helped buy free lunches for all students. That program expired this summer and most districts have reinstated their pre-COVID lunch regiment.