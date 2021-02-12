Should a U.S. representative with a Denver-based constituency sponsor legislation to designate wilderness areas on the Western Slope, including Mesa County?
That’s an old question by now. Still, it depends on who you ask. For conservation-minded fans of wilderness areas who live in the 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, is doing the Lord’s work. She’s been on a crusade to get more wilderness designations on Bureau of Land Management parcels in Colorado since 1999.
But, as the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported in Sunday’s newspaper, the proposed acreage is in western and southern Colorado, and the measure over the years has failed to gain support from commissioners from some of the counties where the acreage lies, including Mesa County.
How much say should locals have in management of public lands, which belong to all Americans? Mesa County commissioners say DeGette hasn’t consulted them about her bill. But why would she? Mesa County commissioners have generally opposed any wilderness designation anywhere. Look at their opposition to the CORE Act, even though it doesn’t affect any lands within the county.
Still, the fact that DeGette hasn’t consulted with Mesa County commissioners on this issue makes it difficult for us to gauge the matter. A public exchange would help elucidate whether specific objections to DeGette’s proposed bill are reasonable.
The arguments for wilderness are pretty straightforward. More than two-thirds of the proposed areas are managed as wilderness now, though they lack formal designation. BLM land is underrepresented in the nation’s wilderness inventory because the Wilderness Act only included Forest Service land when it passed in 1964. BLM land wasn’t added until the 1980s. As a result, only 8% of Colorado’s 8.3 million acres of BLM-administered public land is protected as wilderness, “untrammeled by man.” Much of Colorado’s canyon country already fits this description.
Wilderness is civilization-free. No roads. No cabins, well pads, motorized vehicles or mountain bikes. And that appears to be the biggest point of contention with Mesa County commissioners.
New Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland said she has consistently opposed more wilderness in Mesa County as a “slap in the face” to people with disabilities, “because you can only access it if you’re able-bodied and can walk or hike.”
DeGette’s staff says she’s held several public meetings on her bill to solicit feedback from a variety of stakeholders, which has led to slight adjustments over the years. That may be true for places other than Mesa County, but Rowland said DeGette has never spoken to Mesa commissioners about the bill. Commissioners are open to conversations about changes that might make it more amenable to them, she said.
More collaboration would be appropriate. Contrast DeGette’s bill with the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act being championed by U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse. Colorado counties, in close coordination with businesses, recreation groups, sportsmen, and conservationists, helped write each element of the CORE Act over the past decade.
The CORE Act affects about 400,000 acres of public land. DeGette’s bill would provide wilderness protection to nearly 660,000 acres in 36 locations around the state — from the Little Bookcliffs north of Palisade and Bangs Canyon outside Grand Junction, to Dolores River Canyon and 14,048-foot Handies Peak in the San Juan Mountains.
DeGette isn’t wrong to push for wilderness – the designation makes sense for some beautiful and truly inaccessible places around here. But her approach is way off. Wilderness legislation should address local concerns and reflect cooperation among the state’s congressional delegation. DeGette’s bill may pass anyway, given the makeup of the House and the Senate. If it does, there are some Western Slopers who will feel muzzled.
Feeling heard is mighty important. We encourage DeGette to make a genuine overture to the Mesa County Commissioners and the freshman congresswoman whose district contains the most affected areas.
DeGette may find that we love our land as much as she loves our land.