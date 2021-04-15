Boebert has much to learn about compromise
Lauren Boebert’s statement, “I’m not here to compromise,” speaks volumes about why Americans are disheartened about politics.
She says she will listen and work with others, but by not being willing to compromise, she therefore must be expecting others to do all the compromising. With her inexperience and steep learning curve, she should be open to not only listening to others, but learning from them and perhaps even adopting different points of view as she gets more educated about the issues.
She also says she is tired of people getting into office and compromising the promises they made on the campaign trail. Solution: She and others should quit making promises they can’t keep. Promises made on the campaign trail are designed to persuade voters to cast their votes for that contender, but as most of us realize, those promises are only goals they hope they can reach. Whether or not they come to fruition depends on too many factors for one person to ever guarantee the results. Many times, incremental changes are needed in order to eventually achieve the desired outcome, and most often compromises are necessary to move things forward.
As an elected representative of the people, it is Boebert’s job and obligation to work toward goals that benefit the people and communities within her district, and more broadly, our state and country. Important issues remain at a standstill and voters get extremely frustrated when politicians who hold views like Boebert don’t want to compromise to find some middle ground. Compromise, go for a “win-win,” be productive not disruptive!
LINDA MORTON
Grand Junction
Dos Rios development plan leaves much to be desired
The Dos Rios agreement between Grand Junction and the developer, DR DEVCO LLC, is intended to revitalize a blighted area resulting from development errors made years ago. It is poorly thought out and seemingly not thought out at all. If enacted, it will simply create a future blighted area.
It would be nice if the development plan, if one exists and which is “designed by the developer,” was published. Should we be pleased that a pristine location with signature potential as an entrance to the city be covered with roofs, cheap commercial industrial development, and 35,000 square feet of open space called a “central green” which is almost but not quite an acre? Maybe what is next is to put the two rivers in pipes and cover them over for parking.
When did Grand Junction and City Council become so visually clouded and narrowly focused?
ROBERT TALLARICO
Grand Junction
No evidence that red meat is culprit in health crisis
In response to a recent letter to the editor, Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association is compelled to clear up several pieces of misinformation often presented as fact.
As food producers in Mesa County, we appreciate the support of both the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and the Mesa County commissioners regarding the recent “Meat In” movement. We would also thank the many local consumers of our product, beef.
The letter writer cited concerns regarding the health and nutritional value of beef. Testimony presented during the recent U.S. Dietary Guidelines Committee hearing, revealed there is a growing body of evidence demonstrating a weak and diminishing association between meat and cancer risk. Being overweight and eating an unhealthy diet, have been linked to increased cancer risk, but there is no available evidence proving that a single food causes, or cures, cancer.
As there are more food choices today than 30 years ago, it is true Americans have decreased their red meat consumption, but yet we still see rising rates of obesity and diabetes, along with a myriad of other health issues. This would indicate red meat consumption is not the culprit of the health crisis. A 3-ounce serving of lean beef provides at least 10 percent of 10 essential vitamins and nutrients, including zinc, iron, and protein, all the while contributing less than 10 percent of calories in a 2,000 calorie diet.
Cows are great up-cyclers. They are able to produce high quality, nutrient dense beef in areas which would otherwise be unsuitable for food production. At the same time, they are “giving back” to our environment. By harvesting the grass and forbs on the range, they are helping to keep wildlife habitat healthy and sustainable. They are helping to control wildfire by keeping excess fuel grazed, and in check. They turn sunshine and grass into healthy, safe, nutritious, and affordable protein.
The landscapes and open space are another benefit of livestock production. Ranchers are personally invested in stewarding Colorado’s lands. We depend on the land and the livestock for our livelihood and our lifestyle. Ranching is essential to keeping our economies diversified and productive, in both rural and urban areas. Our consumers gain from the production of high-quality protein and all the side benefits that come from producing it.
Livestock production is key to ensuring we keep Colorado, Colorado.
RICHARD WHITE
President, Mesa County Cattlemen’s Association