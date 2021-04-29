Reactions to Kindness Challenge reflect divide
Two letters to the editor were submitted in response to our Kindness Challenge put forth by a diverse group of community leaders.
One letter writer shared about LivingRoomDiscussions.com, a great resource and a very tangible way any individual can begin to have neighborly conversations about issues that matter, in hopes of resolving differences and finding common ground.
The other letter writer took the opportunity to spew negative rhetoric. He first took the perspective that he, and those from his political point of view, were right and that they had always supported kindness and civility. And in the same letter he took pot shots and generalized all those who have a different perspective than his as being evil.
These letters are a perfect example of what is right in today’s culture and what is wrong. The first took proactive steps to bring people together. The latter took a reactive approach to divide people. We would encourage readers to follow in the footsteps of Ms. Ferroile.
We would like to invite both Ms. Ferroile and Mr. Cook to join us. Ms. Ferroile might be glad to see that we are in the process of bringing diverse groups of people around the table in small in-home gatherings, just as she suggested. And Mr. Cook might be interested to see that we have quite a diverse group of people around the table who are all willing to work together for a more civil community.
MESA COUNTY JUNTO GROUP
Maybe the CMU faculty should stick to teaching
In her April 25 letter, Professor Tamera Minnick sheds crocodile tears over the Colorado Mesa University faculty’s effective exclusion from the current candidate selection process to replace retiring President Tim Foster.
Some things never change. We heard the same crybaby refrain in 2004 when that selection process for then-candidate Foster was condemned by the self- anointed thinking class as inadequate, exclusionary and generally reprehensible.
Well, 17 years and an exemplary career later, CMU with Mr. Foster at the helm has unarguably grown in size and stature within Grand Junction, the state and the broader national academic community. Ms. Minnick frames her lament in an over-the-top characterization of CMU faculty having “thousands of years of collective experience” to offer. Maybe so, but I doubt seriously it constitutes the wisdom of the ages.
I doubt further that such experience, if so valuable to the school’s ongoing success, will be consigned to academia’s dust bin of brilliant insights foolishly dismissed. Her letter smacks of the thinly veiled arrogance common among so-called university elites who seem to believe that advanced status in their particular academic specialties somehow morphs into free admittance tickets to participate in whatever pleases them.
Remedial instruction seems to be in order here, namely: Dear Ms. Minnick, rest easy. The Board of Trustees and CMU administration know who the faculty are, where they are, and if desired, how to contact them.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
Call for greater reliance on nuclear power hits the mark
Bravo to the Sentinel for publishing “Lets go nuclear.” You have accurately pointed out the need for a mix of clean energy sources, instead of the all too popular reliance on only renewable energy sources. Right again in pointing out nuclear power’s problems are perceptual, not technical. As the International Energy Agency and numerous studies recommend, we need to keep existing reactors operating around the country, as they continue producing carbon-free energy, 24/7. We certainly want to avoid Germany’s unfortunate decision to close all their reactors, as they have become increasingly dependent on Russian natural gas, with increasing greenhouse gas emissions. Let’s hope Colorado’s clean energy plans include the possibility of small modular reactors operating in our state, and focus on clean energy, not just renewable energy. And for those of us who love wide open vistas, remember that nuclear reactors require a small fraction of the land required by wind or solar farms. Well done Daily Sentinel!
PAUL BAUMAN
Grand Junction
Can advances in nuclear reactors offset concerns?
A slow leak in a water pipe is more dangerous than a burst in the sense that the burst is obvious and dealt with immediately. The same analogy could be used for nuclear reactors. They have dramatic effects as in Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima, yet the real threat of nuclear reactors is what to do with radioactive waste.
A new generation of nuclear reactors addresses this problem with Generation IV reactors. The benefits are:
■ Nuclear waste that remains radioactive for a few centuries instead of millennia.
■ 100–300 times more energy yield from the same amount of nuclear fuel.
■ Broader range of fuels, and even unencapsulated raw fuels (non-pebble MSR, LFTR).
In some reactors, the ability to consume existing nuclear waste in the production of electricity, that is, a closed nuclear fuel cycle. This strengthens the argument to deem nuclear power as renewable energy.
Improved operating safety features, such as (depending on design) avoidance of pressurized operation, automatic passive (unpowered, uncommanded) reactor shutdown, avoidance of water cooling and the associated risks of loss of water (leaks or boiling) and hydrogen generation/explosion and contamination of coolant water.
Certainly less CO2, but at what long-term cost?
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Are guns more patriotic than wearing a mask?
Yes. This country is divided.
Some people think patriotism means wearing guns.
And other people think patriotism means wearing masks.
Guns can kill people.
Masks can save people.
The guns I own don’t own me.
The mask I wear shows my care for you.
Your bare face shows your contempt for me.
Just sayin’...
Some care for more than just themself.
DOUG LUCKS
Grand Junction
We need ‘Keep Colorado Wild Pass’ to support public lands
Colorado’s public lands have been stretched to the max in 2021, with heavy recreational usage combining with the growing impacts of climate change to enact a heavy toll on our beloved public spaces.
Additional funding is sorely needed to fund critical upgrades to our state’s parks so that these lands remain open, healthy, and vibrant for future exploration and enjoyment.
Enter the “Keep Colorado Wild Pass,” a proposed program with the aim to provide reduced-cost access to the entire Colorado’s State Park System, which includes 42 diverse state parks spanning much of Colorado’s beautiful landscape.
Should the recently unveiled bill, officially known as SB21-249, become law, the vehicle-displayed pass would be available for purchase to any Coloradan registering a passenger vehicle, light truck, motorcycle, or RV starting in 2023.
Coming in at less than half the cost of a National Parks Pass, the Wild Pass is undoubtedly a great value for Colorado’s many avid recreationists, yet would still provide massive financial benefit for outdoor programs.
Funding generated from Wild Pass sales revenue will surpass and largely replace existing state park fees, assist in upgrading and expanding the entire Colorado State Park System, and provide significant resources for search and rescue (SAR), outdoor safety, and avalanche information programs to safeguard all outdoor users.
Pass funds will also spearhead the creation and enhancement of state trails and river recreation programs, support programs which encourage equity and diversity in the outdoors, and supplement wildlife protection efforts.
All this to say: the Wild Pass is a no brainer for Colorado. Let’s band together to contact our state representatives and make our voices heard so that all Coloradans can support our public lands while exploring our beloved and beautiful state.
BRIAN WAGENAAR
Gunnison