Some people are grateful for vaccine mandates
On Monday of this week, I went to visit my dad at the local nursing home where he lives.
As the Sentinel reported, a few dozen people were on the street nearby protesting the facility’s requirement that all staff be vaccinated for COVID.
My dad is a Korea veteran in the twilight of his life. Here were these people insisting that his caregivers not be required to receive an FDA-approved vaccine proven to provide a high level of protection against the worst public health emergency of our lifetimes. I think that takes a lot of gall on the part of these protesters. Who are they to say that my dad’s safety should be compromised, all because they have a political axe to grind?
The nursing home is owned by a private company that can make whatever conditions and requirements for employment they choose, within the law. I’m old enough to remember when the idea of business freedom was a basic principle of conservatism.
It is clear as can be that for those who receive the vaccine, the risk of severe illness or death and the likelihood of their transmitting to others is greatly reduced. I respect the nursing home’s ongoing efforts to keep their residents safe and strongly support their vaccine mandate.
JOE D. KENDRICK
Grand Junction
There are consequences to all of our choices in life
There has been a significant amount of rhetoric surrounding COVID-19, wearing face masks, following public health guidelines and recommendations, and the vaccine. Much of the commentary from those opposed to following public health guidance seems to be related to the concept of freedom of choice. Citizens concerned with this issue may need a reminder that in our society we do not have unrestricted freedom.
All members of our community may choose to behave or act how they like, but we are not necessarily free of any consequences to those actions. In this sense we all enjoy freedom of choice, but not freedom from the results of our choices.
A woman was quoted in Tuesday’s paper related to the vaccine mandate for local health-care facility workers. She suggested that “the mandate was taking away people’s freedom of choice.”
This is not technically true. All health-care workers are free to choose not to get vaccinated, but they may lose their employment as a result. Similarly, many health-care facilities require flu shots and other vaccines that significantly improve public health outcomes and protect the vulnerable patients they care for. Individuals may choose not to receive those inoculations, but would then also possibly lose their jobs.
We are free to choose to speed down the road at 100 miles per hour, potentially endangering the lives of ourselves and others. But we are not free to do so with impunity. There are consequences to all of our actions. The laws we enact and the policies we establish are generally intended to protect the wellbeing of ourselves and our fellow citizens. This is certainly the case with vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.
Best regards,
CHRIS DAWSON
Grand Junction
No more wild horse gathers until BLM conducts review
The BLM’s management (dare I say, mismanagement) of our wild horses and burros foments the illegitimate suffering of these animals — by helicopter gathers, by cruelly depriving them of water and forage on public lands mandated for their protection, by cruel transportation to subsidized slaughter through an adoption incentive program, and by cruel warehousing in feedlot-like settings ripe for disease and death.
And all this is performed at taxpayer expense without regulatory oversight while falsely blaming wild horses and burros for the destruction of public lands.
There are documented issues of discrepancies in the BLM’s numbers of animals moving through the Wild Horse and Burro Program and many situations in which, per BLM’s own statistics, the BLM’s growth rates and corollary population estimates are scientifically and biologically impossible, skewing the basis for the removal of wild equines from the range, and jeopardizing the program at multiple levels.
Truthfully, there is no wild horse and burro population problem on federal lands; the issue is the greed of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and other livestock interests who want no competitors for the grass that grows on our public lands. There are now more than 4.3 million cattle and sheep on our western lands — 30 of these domesticated ruminants for every wild horse. These ranchers have long wanted to exterminate the wild equines, who eons ago occupied a central role in the North American ecosystem, or these ranchers want to reduce them to remnant populations that are the equivalent of functional extinction.
We are asking for an immediate moratorium on all further gathers and removals of wild horses and burros until the BLM conducts a comprehensive, science-based review of its wild horse and burro program and the impacts of private livestock grazing.
RICK KARCICH
Centennial
Iwo Jima veteran appalled by Taliban takeover
On the morning of Feb. 23, 1945, I was sitting in a landing craft at the base of Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, watching the Marines when they reached the top of the volcano. We cheered when we saw them, then in a few minutes we saw our flag had been raised.
At that time we had no idea what this would mean or that there would be a memorial made honoring this event. That memorial made me proud to be an American, but this Afghanistan debacle has made me feel like a whipped dog.
When I saw the picture of the Taliban posing in the same way as our Marines on that memorial, it made me sick. How could we have allowed these dregs of humanity to humiliate us in this way? How could our president not know more about what our enemies are doing?
I am not very optimistic about our future with this president.
BOB STRONG
Montrose