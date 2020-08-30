No scandal in removal of Post Office boxes
The U.S. Postal Service handles 472 million pieces of mail every day. Delivery of 150 million ballots is less mail than they handle every day.
Removal of pick-up boxes is based on the use by the public and has been in the works for years. Removal of sorting machines is also based on declining mail volume. In the digital age, mail volume is continuing to decline every year. Delivery of mail ballots is not an issue. There are issues related to publishing of the ballots and collection of the ballots at county drop boxes and counting of ballots. Again, these are not U.S. Postal Service issues. The House-approved that would send $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service is not needed and is a total waste of money. Again, the Democratic-controlled House focuses on a non-issue.
MIKE CURTIS
Grand Junction
Postal Service losses stem from health care mandates
Allow me to clear up some erroneous information in the letters to the editor from Glenn Evans. The egregious losses that the Postal Service has borne since 2009 are from retiree health care mandates that require payment for 75 years. It is a 2006 mandate that no other federal agency or private company must bear. It is not payment for our pensions. That is a separate fund, and even 75 years would be an enormous burden that would generate funds that would never be disbursed because people do not currently live to 130 years.
The United States Postal Service does not receive tax dollars. They must operate on revenues generated by the products that are limited by statute. The $25 billion loss is due to COVID-19 expenditures.
The Postal Service has updated its processing of the mail many times. It went from manually working the mail to mechanization, requiring humans to be directly involved in the sortation. The current methods used are automation, are computerized, and only requires some human involvement. The machines sort up to 40,000 pieces per hour, allowing the trimming of 300,000 employees.
The current crisis should not be a political issue. All people, regardless of political affiliation, are affected by the recent changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has no prior Postal Service experience. It is an economic issue for Mesa County because the jobs provided are living-wage jobs that improve the financial balance in this valley.
They provide the least expensive postal services in the world to more addresses than any other country. It is a service that is secure, and the sanctity of the mail is of utmost importance. It is in the U.S. Constitution, because we provide private communication to all people in the country.
TRISA MANNION
National President Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union
Grand Junction
Stop harassing workers because you don’t like masks
Dear people who are going around “protesting” the mask rules by harassing the workers at grocery stores, hair salons, restaurants, schools, libraries — please stop it. If you really want to make your case, please go complain to someone who has the power to make changes to the rules. Regular working people do not have any power in the situation. Folks are just want to get through their workday and get home to their families. If there was ever a time to be extra nice, now is that time.
ERICA KITZMAN
Grand Junction