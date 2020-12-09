New oil/gas rules a win for hunters and anglers
Colorado’s public lands and waters provide for some of the best hunting and fishing opportunities in North America, but our state’s population is exploding, and with it our combined impacts on public lands, waters and wildlife have become more pronounced and problematic.
One of the biggest threats to Colorado’s hunting heritage is the loss of high priority wildlife habitat due to fragmentation and degradation. Since 2001, Colorado has lost more than half a million acres of habitat, nearly the size of Rhode Island. Partly as a result, during April 16, 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed SB19-181, which required the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), the body which regulates oil and gas development, to update their rules.
During November 2020, the Commission unanimously adopted appropriate revisions to its rules. Among other major reforms, SB19-181 changed the mission of the COGCC by directing it to safeguard wildlife and its habitat against negative impacts of oil and gas development and clarified that COGCC may deny a permit application if its approval would not protect wildlife, the environment or public health, safety or welfare.
The bill also brought state wildlife officials into oil and gas permitting decisions for the first time, calling for consultation between Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and COGCC on oil and gas permitting in sensitive habitat areas. In addition, it directed COGCC to minimize habitat fragmentation, surface disturbance and adverse impacts to wildlife.
Some of the many species that will benefit from these changes include bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer, antelope, sage-grouse and sharp-tailed grouse. These (and other) changes will serve to protect dozens of species from the negative impacts of oil and gas development and, hence, help perpetuate Colorado’s great public lands hunting and angling heritage.
DAVID LIEN
Co-chair of Colorado Backcountry Hunters and Angler
Colorado Springs
No improvement needed at First and Grand
The “Intersection Impact” piece on CDOT’s plans to rebuild the intersection of Grand and First Streets and expansion of First describes a classic case of government’s insatiable appetite for fixing what isn’t broken and then letting you and I – the taxpayers – pick up the check.
There is no discernible congestion problem at this intersection and despite its being the second busiest intersection in town it doesn’t make the top echelon of intersections for accident rate. Yet, CDOT, based upon an “assessment” done 10 years ago has concluded it needs to be torn up and rebuilt. The only advantages put forth are (1) that visitors to our city purportedly won’t have to scratch their heads as much as they approach the intersection from the south, (2) there will be a “multimodal path” (aka, bike lane) and (3) maybe some additional, but also unneeded, lanes on First Street.
What we will get for our money? An alleged reduction in traffic congestion – where there is no congestion, and an inferred improvement in safety – where there is no particular hazard. Of course this will keep the CDOT folks fully employed, so there’s that. Contact your state legislative representatives (Sen. Ray Scott and Rep. Janice Rich) and tell them you want this pig in a poke stopped in its tracks, once and for all.
STEPHEN WUNDER
Grand Junction