Peters’ tweet breaches trust in our elections
Tina Peters’ words as reported by Charles Ashby in Tuesday’s Daily Sentinel were another blow to the trust that holds us together on the Western Slope.
Three months ago, out of concern about the unrest and partisan division in our towns and neighborhoods, we formed Mesa County Citizens for Fair Elections (MCCFE), a nonpartisan group of residents of different political affiliations supporting a fair election process in which the outcome accurately reflected the voice of all legal voters, regardless of who won.
We were relieved on Nov. 4 when the election process in Mesa County appeared to have been carried out with no irregularities reported. In a letter to the editor on Nov. 12, we praised the efforts of Tina Peters and her staff to ensure election integrity noting that without a fair election process there could be no trust in voting results. We concluded saying that actions that go beyond the rule of law cannot be allowed to happen, lest the trust that holds us together be broken.
Sadly, Ms. Peter’s comments have raised doubts that corrode that trust and make us wonder it our praise of her efforts last November was premature. If Peters truly believes that it is possible to tabulate more than one ballot favoring a candidate and change algorithms in a voting machine, why did she not raise these concerns before the election? And how can we trust a county clerk who says one thing publicly (as reported in Ashby’s column) and tweets a different thing privately? Where is the integrity that we depend upon? Public trust in our democratic processes is fragile in these confusing times where truth and untruth are hard to distinguish, especially if our own elected leaders are not trustworthy. These are not far-away state and national issues. They are local questions about local realities that affect how we live, work and trust each other in this valley we call home. We need ethical action by our leaders. We need answers.
RICHARD HYLAND
Grand Junction
Peters an embarrassment to her party and our county
Do we need any more evidence that Tina Peters is entirely unfit to hold public office? Her tweet attacking the integrity our voting system is just the latest seditious attack upon our democracy.
And this coming from “one who administers elections” makes it all the more troubling. The personal attack on Mr. Coomer, which originated from an internet blogger (like so much of the nonsense we’ve heard since Nov. 3), without any actual evidence, has already been retracted by even right wing media such as Fox News and Newsmax. Yet apparently Ms. Peters feels the need to throw her full support behind the “sedition caucus,” and peddle conspiracy theories, based upon the usual rumor and “people are saying” garbage. What’s next? Claims that the Alien Lizard People voted and swung the election?
When it comes to voter fraud in Mesa County, the only one I’m aware of was committed by a county clerk who was ultimately responsible when the ballot box directly outside the Elections Office was forgotten for months, and who didn’t want to bother counting the votes of over 500 of our citizens. An embarrassment to both her party and our county government.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction