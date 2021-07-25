U.S. must do more in global response to the pandemic
The delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant COVID strain in the U.S., with Colorado being one of the top states with the highest proportion of the variant, and Mesa County topping the list in Colorado. The delta variant — detected first in India — is proof that pandemics do not stop at borders, and that is why the U.S. must focus its efforts on establishing a global response to COVID-19.
At the current rate of vaccine rollout, low-income countries may not receive the vaccine for years. Sharing excess vaccine doses and providing additional resources with countries in need is vital to limit the spread of more COVID-19 variants and the detrimental effects of the pandemic which are visible not just globally, but locally as well.
If you are not vaccinated, wear your mask. We are not back to normal, and we have the ability to do better.
SAYDIE FERRIS
Palisade
Why make it harder for some Americans to vote?
The letter titled “Democrats’ opposition to voter ID is telling” (July 21) caught my eye. The author states that the Second Amendment grants us the authority to defend our freedoms and that 75 million well-armed citizens keep the power with the people. I believe the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments granting voting rights to ALL Americans are what keeps the power with the people and that 81 million well-informed citizens exercised that power in 2020.
What is telling is the fact that several states are passing state laws that, at the least, curtail the people’s right to vote. No one messes with an individual’s rights under the Second Amendment, but it seems that’s not the case with an individual’s right to vote. Let us look beyond the voter ID issue and focus on what’s really at stake — an American’s right to vote. Why make it more difficult for some Americans to vote? Was there something in the last election that indicates voting integrity is at stake or does the Big Lie resonate with you? Regardless of your answer, no one is coming to take your gun away, but they are coming to restrict your ability to vote. God Bless America!
PAUL S. DARR
Grand Junction
Letter writer took liberties with president’s position
As Michael Marquardt aptly observed last month (“Letter writer is proving something — just not his case,” June 27), Mesa’s Dave Kearsley is particularly adept at “mind-numbingly ... parroting senseless right-wing talking points” and thereby repeatedly confirming that “people who have nothing intelligent to say insist on proving this.”
Kearsley’s latest offering (“Democrats’ opposition to voter ID is telling”, July 21) — plumbs the depths of intellectual dishonesty by putting words in President Biden’s mouth that he didn’t say and disingenuously taking what he did say out of context.
Thus, first, contrary to Kearsley’s revisionist history, of the more than “600,000 white men (who) sacrificed their lives to end Slavery in America 156 years ago,” at least 40% traitorously fought to preserve and expand slavery — not “end” it. In fact, proof of the uninterrupted continuity of their white racism’s legacy was provided on Jan. 6, when insurrectionist Trumpsters bearing Confederate flags violently stormed the Capitol.
Meanwhile, second, Kearsley conveniently “forgets” that candidate Biden expressly rejected calls to “defund the police,” vowing instead to increase police funding while reallocating some funds — as advocated by the National Association of Chiefs of Police.
Third, Republicans — not Democrats – now “own” the “cancel culture” — which seeks to cancel the rights of women to control their own bodies, of LGBTQ citizens to fully enjoy the “privileges and immunities” of equal citizenship, and of various minorities to vote.
Finally, contrary to Kearsley’s “big lie,” President Biden never said “requiring voter IDs is: ‘the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.’” Rather, he called Republicans’ state-level efforts to suppress minority voting rights — which go far beyond discriminatory voter IDs — “the worst challenge to our democracy since the Civil War.”
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Get to know school board candidate Nick Allan
I’m excited that my friend Nick Allan is running for District 51 school board. I’m excited because I know Nick, and I know him to be a smart and deeply caring person who devotes his life to community service. Raised and educated in Colorado, Nick is trained as a teacher (high school history) and currently works for a local Colorado nonprofit.
Though I wasn’t surprised that Nick decided to run for the school board, given his interest in education, I asked him to explain his reason. He said it pretty simply: He had always loved school. Nick’s own experience as a student was positive and exciting; school was a place he felt welcome, cared for, challenged, and encouraged. It was a place that offered him a world of opportunities, and gave him the support to pursue those opportunities. It was a place, in short, where he was free to learn.
There are a couple of things Nick would like to see improve in District 51. One is to hire more teachers; many teaching jobs remain unfilled and our classrooms are overcrowded, burdening teachers and short-changing students. Another is to open more pathways for communication between our community — our families — and the school board, so that parents and kids’ needs are truly heard.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Nick Allan for D51 by voting for him in the upcoming November election. To find out more about him, you can check out his website, nickforD51.com. And if you want to talk to Nick yourself, just call him. His number is right there on the site.
KAREN ROSE
Fruita
Boebert’s self-interest at odds with vaccine stance
Lauren Boebert is an embarrassment to the residents of the 3rd Congressional District. She calls people who are trying to get other people vaccinated “needle Nazis.” Nazis killed people. Lauren seems to want to kill people by spreading misinformation about vaccines. She seems to be the disinformation nazi. COVID is apparently the disease of the unvaccinated and therefore Republicans. Even Fox is pushing vaccines now. I assume they figured out that if all their viewers died of COVID, their ratings would plunge. Lauren Boebert seems to be too dense to figure out that if she kills off her supporters, she won’t get any votes.
RICHARD HENRY
Steamboat Springs