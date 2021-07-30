‘Love it or leave it’ mindset runs counter to true freedom
Mr. Menzies’ “Respect the flag” letter doesn’t show much respect for logic or personal choice. On the one hand he states that in America “you have a choice…to live as you wish or go where you want.” Then, in the very next paragraph, he decries those who “turn their backs” or take “a knee in protest.” Apparently these are freedoms not guaranteed to all Americans, but wrapping your body in the flag and desecrating it in our nation’s capital is somehow acceptable. Our freedoms should be unconditional. Love of country should not be based on pledges of allegiance or showy flag-festooned vehicles, but what one feels in the heart, and what one practices in one’s daily life. If, in fact, we are a true democracy then the “love it or leave it” attitude runs counter to all of that.
As does his non-sequitur conclusion regarding socialism and the current administration. I thank God that I have the freedom to read opinions like this, analyze them for the nonsense they are, and be able to respond through a free press. And those who really know me know that I don’t have to be waving a flag around to express my love for this country and the freedoms we all enjoy.
GREGORY GNESIOS
Grand Junction
U.S. isn’t the only nation free from opression
I have another definition for Steve Menzies, who claims in his July 29 letter to the editor that this is the only country in the world free from oppression. The word is “research” — the systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach conclusions.
The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, places the USA 17th on its Human Freedom Index. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization, ranks the USA 20th on their Index of Economic Freedom. Another ranking may explain Mr. Menzies’ unfounded statement: Most Educated Countries — USA is in sixth place.
MONICA ATKINSON
Grand Junction