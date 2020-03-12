It is March, election primary season in the state of Colorado and in Mesa County. The state of Colorado just completed “super Tuesday” as we had our voices heard through the national presidential primary process.
Now, it is time to turn our attention to local politics, to local political races and initiatives. In November, we will be voting for a United States senator and a 3rd Congressional District representative. Our county will be electing state representatives in two local districts. Mesa County has two county commissioner seats to fill as well as our district attorney.
No matter who your candidates are, where your political allegiance rests, what platform issues are your “deal breakers,” this is an appeal to become involved. We all share a responsibility to hear and learn the issues, to study and know your candidates, to make informed choices on ballot questions.
Mesa County has doubled in population in the past 40 years. The secret is out about what a fabulous place Mesa County is to live, to raise your family, to stay, play and enjoy. Mesa County population growth, and the challenges that will go with it, only magnify with projections reaching 200,000 residents by the year 2050.
Mesa County needs representatives who will reach out and work together with all municipalities and organizations. Your elected officials should provide leadership that will organize, engage and represent all citizens while directing their vision and our collective eyes toward the future.
Whomever your choice is for any of the above mentioned elected offices, we should all support candidates who will examine, embrace and take head on the challenges that exist on the horizon.
MATTHEW DIERS
Candidate for Mesa County commissioner, District 3
Palisade
County clerk owes volunteers an apology if not resignation
I would like to comment on the outrageous comment made by Tina Peters regarding senior volunteers. I am one of those volunteers and I am deeply offended.
This community relies on the dedicated service of seniors who volunteer for a very large number of services, some for the city itself, some for the county, and some for a wide range of nonprofit organizations. The volunteers do this for the sense of value it gives them, not for any praise they might get from the place they choose to serve. These volunteers, however, deserve great respect, especially from the governmental units they spend their time with. Without them, a lot of necessary things would go undone.
For Ms. Peters to make such a disparaging comment as she did is simply inexcusable. I believe she owes the volunteers across this community, across the whole valley, not only her apology but her resignation.
ROBERT NOBLE
Grand Junction
Before you judge elections staff, try being an election judge
I have had the privilege of serving as an election judge in Mesa County Elections Office during the last two elections. I was one of nearly 50 election judges, Democrats and Republicans, who work collegially, cooperatively and competently to facilitate the many complex tasks necessary to ensure a fair and secure election, one in which every ballot is received, processed and counted. I think that each and every judge understands the sacred trust that we have with the voters and each is fully committed to honoring that trust. Thus, we would be the first to say that having 574 uncounted ballots is unacceptable and that the circumstances underlying this must be fully investigated and corrected.
However, as egregious as this error was, it does not warrant complete condemnation of the election process nor does it provide license for vilification of the Elections Office staff who demonstrate integrity, professionalism and commitment in completion of their duties. Theirs is a difficult task in the best of times, made more difficult in the current environment.
I understand the criticism, anger and distrust that has been so widely expressed. I understand that voters find elections to be suspect and that this situation only reinforces that idea. But criticism, anger and distrust cannot become ends in themselves. They serve a purpose only if they become a springboard to a solutions-oriented assessment and an actionable plan for improvement. As a voter, you have every right to demand this.
However, if you are really concerned about how elections are run in Mesa County, I offer you a challenge — get involved! Go to your caucus and sign up to be an election judge. Or at the very least, find out what “a day in the life of a ballot” really looks like, from the time the ballot leaves your hands to the time the election results are reported. I think you will be awed, as I was, and you may even have renewed trust in the system. In other words, become a truly informed elector!
One additional note: I am sure some readers will discount this letter, assuming that I am a Republican who is trying to minimize this situation. To the contrary; I am a lifelong Democrat and a current Democratic precinct chairperson. I am proud to have served as an election judge and hope to do so in the future, helping to make the election process work for all.
JOAN LEVY
Fruita