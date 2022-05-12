Let us not overlook those who do the work
There has been an ebb and flow of media coverage since August of last year related to the allegations of malfeasance and violations of law in the Clerk and Recorder’s office with focus on the elected Clerk and Recorder and key deputies in that office. There will be ample attention and media coverage to come as the State of Colorado and our local District Attorney’s office proceed with the legal matters in consideration. In the middle of all of this, I hope we do not lose sight of an important fact. There are many well-trained, competent, resolute people who work in that office.
For reference, I have been a typical customer of the Clerk and Recorder’s office for marriage license, motor vehicle and voting purposes in the years since I moved here in the early 197’s. My substantive experience with this office has been during the more than 40 years working, managing, and owning a land title business until my retirement four years ago. During that time, I have met and became acquainted with each Clerk and Recorder from the venerable Earl Sawyer up to and including Sheila Reiner. All maintained an effective process for the handling of these public records in accordance with Colorado law and supported a professional office culture that valued the safety and accuracy of these public records, while delivering polite and competent exchanges with the public that visited their office frequently in the days before electronic records.
What I can confirm is that the folks who worked and currently work with the Recorder’s Division are dedicated, polite, and competent and they are exemplary in their role as public servants. And it was not surprising to me that Sheila Reiner stepped forward to assist that office in whatever fashion required. That is just a recent example of the high caliber of a public official in our community. I have not spoken to Ms. Reiner about her appointment and work on elections, but my guess is that she was mortified by any damage to the well-earned reputation of that office after decades of superior quality and service.
Robert Reece
Grand Junction
A thank-you to teachers who shape our world
My elementary school in Birmingham, Michigan, was filled with teachers and administrators who nurtured the individual spark in each of us. My fourth-grade teacher, Miss Karlovetz, was a perfect example of someone who encouraged us to be our truest selves. I was a talkative, engaged, high achieving, and outspoken learner. Instead of calling me “bossy” or “too much” as many girls who showed these traits were in the 1980s, my teacher gave me leadership roles in the classroom and encouraged me to be ambitious and set the bar high for myself.
I saw the same guidance from my sons’ elementary school principal when they were younger. Mr. L treated my three boys, who are all wildly different from each other, as individuals who needed love and nurturing in different ways. He hugged my affectionate youngest when he came to school each day, and always had a joke that made him giggle. My middle child has a deep sense of justice, and Mr. L would engage him in conversations, or be patient with him when he worked out a conflict with another kid on the playground. And my more cerebral oldest needed a math curriculum that challenged him, so Mr. L provided those opportunities.
One of the most important lessons in life is for all of us to become the truest and most beautiful versions of ourselves, and these educators are a perfect example of how we learn this lesson. I am so grateful for these experiences as they have shaped me and my children, giving us permission to be exactly who we are. Thank you teachers!
Sarah Walker Shrader
Grand Junction
Sheriff Rowell is best for Mesa County
I’m writing in support of the candidacy of Todd Rowell for the position of Mesa County’s Sheriff. Having worked with acting-Sheriff Rowell for years in my role with the Mesa County DA’s Office, I cannot imagine a candidate better qualified to continue to protect and serve our county as the head of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Rowell exemplifies all of the qualities we want in a sheriff: he demonstrates thoughtful and reasoned leadership, proactively addresses crime trends, and deploys resources while being mindful that he is a steward of taxpayer funds. And he demonstrates all of these qualities while being ethical, honest, and humble.
Sheriff Rowell inspires others at his agency to follow his example of proactive leadership. As a result, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is at the forefront of adapting to legislative changes while always prioritizing the safety of the people who live in our county and the safety of the law enforcement officers who work in our community.
Simply put, Sheriff Rowell makes me proud to work alongside him and the very fine people at his agency. And he makes me proud of Mesa County.
Jennifer Springer
Grand Junction