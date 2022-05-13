Meme on Andrea Haitz’s page warrants scrutiny
I am writing to express my concern with a politically charged, transphobic meme shared by District 51 Board President Andrea Haitz on her social media on May 8.
The meme was posted to Mrs. Haitz’s personal Facebook account with no privacy restrictions. It shows a pregnant individual sitting with their doctor asking “Is it a boy or a girl?” The doctor replies, “That’s for the Kindergarten teacher to decide.”
While the meme was shared on Mrs. Haitz personal Facebook account, presumably as a private citizen not engaged in district business at the time of its posting, I believe its public nature and Mrs. Haitz leadership position warrants scrutiny from Mesa County citizens.
Research tells us that trans youth are among the highest at risk for suicide. Mrs. Haitz’s public engagement with the meme encourages further stigmatization and vitriol from those in our community looking to her for guidance, and has the potential to severely impact the psycho-social well-being of students who see it.
I don’t believe the suggestion that educators are engaged in influencing the gender identities of students is worth mentioning. It’s an exceptionally insulting bogeyman position. On the contrary, educators who respect the gender identities and names of all of their students regardless of their personal opinions are the ones doing some of the most important work to reduce suicide. Research also tells us honoring youths’ gender identity significantly reduces depression rates.
The power of common decency is astounding.
It is incumbent upon the D51 Board of Education to foster an educational environment that is welcoming, affirming, and safe for all of its students. It is also incumbent on Mrs. Haitz to not only apologize to the trans youth in our school district but to also demonstrate actionable steps to addressing her transphobia.
Caleb Ferganchick
Grand Junction
Draft opinion provides a look at Roe v. Wade flaws
With all of the hysteria that has occurred since the release of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion last week, it might be a good time to take a look at exactly what the decision in Roe stated and why it is inevitable that Roe v. Wade will someday be reversed.
Proponents of legalized abortion have been struggling to defend the decision on legal terms for 50 years, without great success. Even those who favor abortion, like the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, realized that Roe was a flawed decision. She once criticized the decision as “Heavy handed judicial intervention that halted a political process, prolonged divisiness and deferred stable settlement of the issue of abortion.”
Justice William Rehnquist stated: “The key elements of the Roe framework — trimesters and viability — are not found in the text of the Constitution . .. the result has been a web of legal rules that have become increasingly intricate, resembling a code of regulations rather than a body of constitutional doctrine.”
In his dissent, Justice Byron White wrote: “I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support the court’s judgment. The court simply fashions and announces a new constitutional right for pregnant women and, with scarcely any reason or authority for its action, invests that right with sufficient substance to override most existing state abortion statutes … As an exercise of raw judicial power, the Court perhaps has the authority to do what it does today; but, in my view, its judgment is an improvident and extravagant exercise of the power of judicial review that the Constitution extends to this Court.”
I would encourage everyone to read the draft opinion. It provides an excellent review of Roe v. Wade, its reasoning, its flaws and why it appropriate to return this issue to the states. We recoil in horror when the Russians bomb and kill civilians in a movie theater or a train station in the Ukraine. May we muster the courage to examine what is happening legally to the innocent among us here in our country within the womb.
Carl Malito
Grand Junction
Colorado law protects women’s reproductive rights
Reading between the lines in the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion of the intention to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision in which the court ruled that the Constitution protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
We can hold our heads high knowing Colorado enacted the Reproductive Health Equity Act, so pregnant people in the state have the right to continue a pregnancy and give birth or have an abortion .
Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, “In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor and their faith.” He said in a statement after signing the bill into law on May 2. “This bill simply maintains the status quo regardless of what happens at the federal level and preserves all existing constitutional rights and obligations.”
Many other states have passed restrictive laws preventing women the right to make their own reproductive decisions.
Canada has opened its borders to women seeking assistance in abortions. Karina Gould, a spokesperson for the minister of families, said, “Abortion is a fundamental right…and it has been the priority for our government to support the reproductive rights of women and girls around the world. We will continue to do so with greater determination than ever.”
It seems the United States is traveling warp speed back to the era when women’s rights were only wishful thinking.
Judith Chapin
Fruita