Boebert apologist cited zero accomplishments
Lloyd Hunley’s defense of Lauren Boebert is very brave, but lacked even a single example of something positive that Rep. Boebert has done for the citizens of her district.
The negative comments that Hunley believes the Sentinel and others have directed at Boebert, are aimed at her performance as our legislator — where she has done virtually nothing but promote the Big Lie (with no supporting evidence). As Boebert’s cheerleader, maybe Mr. Hunley should list any accomplishments, provide an objective discussion of bills she has proposed or co-sponsored, and quote any positive comment about Boebert made by her Congressional peers. I’ll wait...
PENNY BENNETT
Palisade
GJHS-specific bond is a fiscally prudent proposal
We, the teachers of Grand Junction High School, would like to tell you about our school.
We have more than 1,500 students and 130 faculty and staff. Our students excel in all areas. We have a strong tradition of athletic excellence with state champions. Our average college matriculation rate over the last five years is the highest in the valley. We offer more AP and CMU concurrent classes than any other school in the district. Our P-TECH and High School of Business programs foster real-world skills to help our graduates succeed. We have a tradition of excellence and a culture that welcomes all.
GJHS is more than just a school. It is a community hub. Numerous community groups like the Grand Junction Symphony, as well as elementary and middle schools, use our facilities for concerts, plays and a variety of other events. Our school is a symbol of our community’s commitment to education and excellence. We need a building that reflects this.
Our building condition is now an impediment to quality education. A recent forensic study highlighted significant problems with our main gymnasium that are too serious to simply patch and repair. A large rainstorm can be enough to shut down a classroom for asbestos. We know first hand just how much a new school is needed.
The bond proposal this fall will fix these problems. Replacing Grand Junction High School is the only use of funds permitted under the bond terms. Any funds left after the school is finished are used to repay the bond. What’s more, the District 51 Board of Education and district administration have done their homework. From soil tests to forensic audits and schematic designs, a great deal of work has already been done on planning for a new building. Working with a group of community leaders, they have spent considerable time crafting a proposal that considers the needs of the students, staff, area businesses and the community as a whole. The result is a fiscally prudent proposal that will create a building that will serve our community and stand as a symbol of excellence for generations to come.
We urge voters to support our students, our school and our community. Vote yes on GJHS!
CHRISTINE SPILLANE
New Building Committee Chair
STEVE BROWN, JOE GRAHAM, SEAN HENRY, JUSTIN WHITEFORD, STEVE WOYTEK
Messaging
SARAH MAH-WITHERS
Planning
JEN CAMPBELL-WILSON
Engagement
Environmental justice oversight is warranted
Regarding Greg Walcher’s “Great idea” column on Sept. 3, perhaps I can help him with his inability to define “environmental justice.” Surprise! Finding a definition is as simple as using a browser and voila, information abounds, including from sources like ScienceDirect’s peer-reviewed literature. Perhaps because Walcher likely hasn’t personally experienced environmental injustice, it was just too much effort to thoroughly research his topic.
The EPA clearly defines environmental justice as “the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.” Studies show that Black and brown communities are exposed to higher levels of air pollution, toxic waste sites, landfills, lead poisoning, and other industrial areas compared to their white counterparts. 70% of contaminated waste sites are in low-income neighborhoods.
I can also help Walcher, who couldn’t find a soul “who is opposing equity in decision-making.” Since he brought up cleaning up water pollution in Flint, Michigan, let’s start there. During the 18 months that Flint drew its water from the Flint River in 2014 and 2015, more than 99,000 people were exposed to lead in their drinking water. Additionally, 90 people were sickened and 12 died from exposure to waterborne legionella bacteria. The Michigan Civil Rights Commission determined that the poor governmental response was a “result of systemic racism.” Flint is just one of many examples of egregious disregard of vulnerable communities.
Nine people involved in the Flint water decision-making, who appear to oppose equity, have been charged with crimes, including former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, former chief medical executive Dr. Eden Wells and former director of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Nick Lyon.
Perhaps the 99,000 who were exposed to lead and the families of those who died or were sickened would disagree with Walcher’s insensitive dismissal of the term environmental justice. Indeed environmental justice oversight is warranted since, as Walcher states, the “EPA ... has failed for years to implement much of their agenda.”
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction