By BRUCE NOBLEIn January of this year, the Trump administration proposed changes to the regulations guiding the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. This process typically plays out through environmental assessments connected to smaller-scale federal projects or more detailed Environmental Impact Statements related to highly complex federal undertakings. Like most federal land managers, I had considerable involvement with the NEPA process over the course of my career. Are the proposed changes something to celebrate? A little context would help to answer that question.
The National Environmental Policy Act was passed at the height of the environmental movement in 1970. Prior to NEPA, the federal government had no obligation to notify the public about proposed projects or to accept public comments on those projects. If the federal government needed to take your ranch to build a reservoir or wanted to put a modern highway through your historic neighborhood, those things could happen with little notice to the public and minimal obligation on the part of the government to accept citizens’ comments on those projects.
NEPA changed all that. Fundamentally, NEPA was a “sunshine” law that brought federal projects into the public eye and required the federal government to accept public input on those projects. Almost all Americans would likely agree that these were changes for the better.
As can happen with any bureaucratic process, NEPA has gotten more complicated over the years. One can argue that the growth in complexity was inevitable as time passed, but it’s also possible to view the evolutionary changes to the process as burdensome. As the complexity of the NEPA process grew, it became more and more challenging for federal agencies to manage the process with their own limited staff. This led to the development of a cottage industry in the private sector as private contractors hired staff with expertise to assist the federal government in complying with NEPA. Inevitably, the cost of paying to fulfill NEPA requirements increased and that added expense was ultimately borne by the taxpayers.
As one example of how the regulatory burden on NEPA can have unintended consequences, federal planning provides a case in point. The National Park Service has typically done General Management Plans in combination with Environmental Impact Statements. General Management Plans are critical documents for individual national parks that guide the future direction of that park over a 20-year time span. As NEPA requirements added to the complexity of Environmental Impact Statements, the cost required to complete a General Management Plan ballooned to more than $500,000. Obviously the time needed to finish these documents grew as well. The net result is that few General Management Plans are being completed by the National Park Service today. This is not a positive development for national parks trying to chart their future courses.
So is there some benefit in limiting the length of Environmental Assessments and Environmental Impact Statements and the time frame allowed to complete them, as the proposed NEPA revisions intend to do? Perhaps, if the primary goal is to speed up the process by allowing for hasty approval of projects without full consideration of their environmental impacts. In the meantime, agencies like the National Park Service have responded by moving to separate planning from compliance. That’s not entirely bad, both in terms of handling NEPA complexities through a separate channel and also by allowing necessary things like planning to move forward.
How do politics fit into these proposed NEPA changes? At this moment, the halls of the federal government are filled with high-ranking political appointees who serve in “acting” roles because they have never been officially nominated by the president and confirmed by Congress. (Our own acting BLM director right here in Grand Junction would be just one of many examples.) Could these acting political appointees be hoping to please their superiors by using revisions to the NEPA process to force through pet projects supported by the higher ups? Could more development on public lands be the end result? Not only is this a possibility, I would wager that it’s a very likely outcome.
At the end of the day, do we have a cumbersome bureaucratic process in need of some overdue tweaking or a NEPA process being manipulated by politicians and their appointees to achieve their own ideological ends? Thanks to NEPA, you have a say in the proposed changes to this process. Between now and March 10, 2020, members of the public may submit comments identified by docket number CEQ-2019-0003 to https://www.regulations.gov. There are options for faxing and mailing comments too. Nothing so honors NEPA as the actual use of the voice Congress gave you when it had the wisdom to pass the National Environmental Policy Act back in 1970.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.