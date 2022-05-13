triumphant president led us through a grinding depression and world war. He hoped to leave a legacy of peace. But, he didn’t live to see the United Nations or NATO in action.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt understood collective security — the idea that if we band together, as the original 13 colonies had, we make it harder for enemies to attack any of us. That is NATO’s purpose. The U.N. exists to promote diplomacy, hopefully preventing war.
Criticizing the U.N. is easy, but where would we be without it? It stops some wars and provides a forum to avoid others. Shocked by two deadly world wars, countries accepted collective security and created an imperfect, but necessary U.N.
Not everyone agreed. Fears of diminished sovereignty refused acknowledgement that our security increased by leading a pro-democracy alliance against aggressive dictators. For decades the U.N. was in the news. Critics magnified its failures, ignoring a worst past. NATO and the U.N. have kept the peace in Europe for most of 77 years. Putin’s war reminds why we have these organizations.
Vlad Dracula III, aka Vlad the Impaler, was a 15th-Century eastern European ruler who impaled on sharpened stakes hundreds, maybe thousands, of his enemies. Their impaled bodies lined roads in his domain, terrorizing possible attackers. His rumored diet also created terror. Human capacity to brutalize, murder and terrorize always amazes me. It was hopeful to believe the U.N. and NATO would prevent another Hitler-like figure. We’re not there yet. Vlad’s namesake, Vladimir Putin, may be this century’s Hitler. True, Putin hasn’t gassed six million people, though with his mobile human vaporizers we may never know how many have been “disappeared.”
It appears his troops have executed civilians and POW’s; raped, tortured, burned, crushed, starved Ukrainians for the crime of living there. A city the size of Colorado Springs is destroyed. Men are forcibly conscripted to fight against their country. Land mines are planted in children’s toys. A million Ukrainians are forced into something akin to concentration camps in Russia. Hospitals and schools are bombed. Cultural treasures looted. People who survived the real Nazi occupation 80 years ago claim Russians are worse.
No, there won’t be another Vlad the Impaler or something identical to Hitler’s gas chambers. Mankind is inventive enough for clever, psychotic rulers to create new ways — almost always men I am sorry to say — to inflict misery on millions to compensate for their mental illness. These thin-skinned men are clever enough to gain power, but not intelligent enough to rule creatively and beneficially. Being limited in ideas, inept in administration and fearful of deserved enemies, they become terrorists. If they can’t persuade someone, murder or torture becomes easy. Dissent is eliminated. Some think authoritarian rulers are efficient, but they always seek more power and rule badly.
I don’t think Putin is very clever. He is a plodding bureaucrat who took more than 20 years to consolidate power. Stalin or Hitler did it far quicker. In the long run, such a person cannot win but in the short term, his cruel and inept failures are devastating.
Dictators and Russians don’t have long life spans. That’s the good news. Putin has had decades to ensure everyone near and close is a sycophant. He may be pretty safe personally. We can hope some sycophants realize this is a ruinous strategy, taking the chance they will survive a successful coup.
Otherwise, this may be a long, grinding war, possibly with a nuclear exchange. So our futures are partly determined by the actions of a crazy man. Inflation here is deeply affected by Putin’s war. The Russian military is poorly equipped, still using outdated Soviet equipment, poorly led, and trained. It is impossible for me to see how Russia can win against NATO’s Ukrainian support — we have many times the population, wealth, resources.
With enough aid, Ukraine may defeat Russia. Our costs are probably much less than the cost of Ukraine losing. Ukraine is fighting our fight and is saving American lives. Putin has been slicing off parts of countries for years. He can’t control himself, so NATO and Ukraine have to.
Democracies are less likely to start wars. Promoting democracy, a longtime American policy objective, does pay off. Two oceans haven’t protected us for more than a century, we must remain engaged. No country is powerful enough to go it alone. I want to be a pacifist, but it is hard to be one now.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.