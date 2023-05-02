We are fourth- and fifth-generation ranchers to produce high quality protein in western Colorado. That fact, alone, does not entitle us to anything different than anyone else in the business. I tell you this because I find it interesting to look back at the perspective my folks had when working on the ranch and consider the differences in how our immediate family looks at our responsibilities.

When my parents worked the ranch, their objective was to sell calves. The goal was to sell the heaviest calves because they were paid by the pound and there were few incentives to do more than that. There was very little focus on anything other than the quantity and the weight of the calves.