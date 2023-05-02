We are fourth- and fifth-generation ranchers to produce high quality protein in western Colorado. That fact, alone, does not entitle us to anything different than anyone else in the business. I tell you this because I find it interesting to look back at the perspective my folks had when working on the ranch and consider the differences in how our immediate family looks at our responsibilities.
When my parents worked the ranch, their objective was to sell calves. The goal was to sell the heaviest calves because they were paid by the pound and there were few incentives to do more than that. There was very little focus on anything other than the quantity and the weight of the calves.
The buyer usually appeared a couple weeks before it was time to sell the calves in the fall of the year. They were generally not in contact any other time. This man was known as an order buyer because he had “orders” to buy certain weights of calves for cattle feeders. Some of feeders were more local in western Colorado and some were from the Plains area or even Kansas or Nebraska. If the buyer did not show up, the ranchers would make plans to haul the cattle to the sale barn in local communities where they would be purchased by smaller farmer-feeders. The rancher would have no more contact with the cattle after they went to the feeders. This was a fairly normal practice for most earlier generations of ranchers.
The consumer was generally a housewife shopping in the grocery store who simply took what was offered with no questions. Most likely, she or her husband had grown up on a farm or at least visited relatives on the farm. They had some knowledge of the workings of food production.
As modern-day food producers, our goals are different than my folks. Our objective is to provide safe, affordable, and nutritious food for families in our community and across the country. Possibly, even on a global scale. At the same time, we see a responsibility to steward the land and the livestock in a sustainable and caring manner. We feel a duty to ensure that food is accessible and adequate for all. Current livestock producers look through a very different lens than our predecessors.
Current consumers are looking at food producers through a very different lens, as well. They are expecting the food in the grocery store to be safe, affordable, and a good nutritional value for their families. And, they want to know more. How was the animal cared for? Is the farmer/rancher caring for the land and the resources in a sustainable manner? What kind of neighbor is the farm or ranch to those living nearby? Are they a part of the community?
Most current consumers are several generations removed from the farm or ranch. Most have no access and no way to know what happens in food production. The problem develops when “facts” come from groups or organizations with limited familiarity or experience, but are very good at spreading information — or misinformation. The group is generally focused on one aspect of food production and does not actually work with food producers, but has an axe to grind on a particular topic. This is generally the loudest voice in the room or on social media and, therefore, the mainstream media takes up the chorus.
In that chorus, much is lost about the families that produce food in, and for, America. Using USDA’s Economic Research Service 2019 data, we know that family farms remain a key component of U.S. food production.
“Family farm” is defined as any farm where the majority of the business is owned by the producer and individuals related to the producer. Using the same data, most farms are small family farms and those families operate almost half of the farm land in our country, while generating 21% of production. Midsize and larger family farms account for about 66% of production. Non-family farms represent just a little over 2% of total farms and 12% of production. In total, family farms of all sizes represent 98% of all farms and produce 88% of all output.
Again, 98% of all farms are owned by families. Family farms and ranches are central to our rural economies. They are central to food production in our country. Rural and urban residents have more in common than they realize. We all need agriculture; we all like to eat three squares per day. Agriculture provides us with more than food on the table. The large landscapes that make Colorado, Colorado, in many cases, are courtesy of ag producers. Clean water, clean air, fire mitigation, wildlife habitat, and nutrient cycling in the soil are a few of the additional benefits of agriculture in Colorado.
As a family-owned business, we have had to integrate technology and change into our work to successfully continue to produce food. Even though our heritage and legacies run deep, we have found ways to innovate. We market our cattle in a very different way than my parents did. Typically, our cattle are sold on an internet auction platform. There is accompanying data that move through the supply chain with the cattle. We are in regular contact with the representative working to find buyers for our cattle and usually visit our cattle at least once as they work their way toward high quality beef at the grocer. We want to know they are being cared for in a humane manner and we look to learn what we could do better to prepare them for this leg of their journey.
Advances in technology have allowed us to become more proficient at what we do. Producers are producing more with less. Compared to 1977, we are producing the same amount of beef with 33% fewer cattle. In other words, we are 33% more efficient. We are using less land and water. We have better animal health and welfare, we know more about animal nutrition, we have substantially improved animal genetics, and we know how to manage all the resources more conscientiously.
While honoring our legacy is important, feeding people in a sustainable and responsible manner is critical in this modern world. My parents, and others of their generation, laid the ground work for us to continue to transform with our consumers.
Family farmers and ranchers use technology to meet changing consumer expectations. We can ensure we are continuing to produce a safe, affordable, and nutritious product on family tables. And, we can answer those questions asked about sustainability, animal well-being, and social responsibility comfortably. Our hope is consumers will trust and ask us the questions rather than Google.
Janie VanWinkle is co-owner of VanWinkle Ranch with her husband, Howard. She is the immediate past president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. Caring for the land, livestock and the community is the focus at VanWinkle Ranch, at the same time, contributing to food security of all. Cattle from VanWinkle Ranch go into the mainstream food supply chain, as well as directly marketed to our local community.