By BRUCE NOBLE
On April 19, 1995, a huge explosion ripped the north face off the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. Located directly to the west of the explosion site, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was heavily damaged by the blast. Fully repaired today, the church now has a statue behind it named “And Jesus Wept.” The message is pretty clear: sometimes things happen in this world that are so terrible that even Jesus is reduced to tears.
One hundred sixty-eight people were killed in the bombing that day. The majority were federal employees who were simply going about their daily work routines. In some cases, victims included people who had the misfortune to arrive in the building to do business at exactly the wrong time. Most horrifically, a total of 19 children died, 15 of whom were in a daycare center inside the building. In the aftermath of the bombing, I have heard that federal buildings are no longer allowed to have daycare centers within their walls. I fervently hope this mandate is being followed.
Typically, the anniversary of the bombing is marked by a solemn ceremony. Dignitaries speak, flags fly, and members of the uniformed services located in the Murrah Building in 1995 show up in full regalia. The centerpiece of the ceremony includes the emotional reading of the names of the 168 people killed that terrible day.
In the age of COVID-19, things were considerably different during the 25th anniversary of the bombing on April 19, 2020. The grounds of the impressive Oklahoma City National Memorial, marked by 168 empty chairs to remind us of the departed, were empty this year. The names of the victims were read through online ceremonies. The anniversary was certainly well covered by the national news media, but the meaningful in-person gathering of mourners was notably missing.
Does this seem far removed from Colorado? Not to me. In 2007, I left the position of superintendent of Colorado National Monument to become the superintendent of Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma. My new job in Oklahoma included overseeing the National Park Service staff stationed at the Oklahoma City National Memorial, as well as working in partnership with the private, nonprofit Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation. Any visit to Oklahoma City today is not complete without the moving experience of visiting the memorial and the adjoining museum. I still have enormous respect for all the employees engaged in the difficult business of telling this sad, but important story on a daily basis.
The Colorado connections don’t end with my personal career journey. Based on the concern about seating an impartial jury in Oklahoma, the trial of bomber Timothy McVeigh was held in a federal courtroom in Denver presided over by Judge Richard Matsch. Matsch’s name was familiar to me as the federal judge who decided a case in 1986 that dictates how the road up the East Hill of Colorado National Monument to Glade Park is managed to this day. Judge Matsch, a no-nonsense judge with a long tenure on the bench, lived in Louisville, Colorado, until has death in May of 2019. In Matsch’s Denver courtroom, McVeigh was sentenced to death. He was executed in 2001.
And what of McVeigh’s accomplice, Terry Nichols? Also tried by Judge Matsch, Nichols is now a permanent resident of Colorado as he serves a life sentence without parole inside the walls of the supermax prison in Florence. In my opinion, that’s exactly where he belongs.
I am not a terrorism expert, but I’ve had the opportunity to hear from many people who are. Those experts note a strange juxtaposition. When the United States is engaged in a foreign war with an external enemy, domestic terrorism largely disappears. When there is no external enemy to serve as a focal point, domestic terrorism escalates.
We are now preoccupied with a different kind of enemy, an invisible virus. We have reached a point where many people are longing for the simple opportunity to return to work. That desire is so heartfelt that people are protesting for and against the question of when to restart the economy.
Let’s not make this virus a matter of internal divisiveness. One of the lessons of the Oklahoma City bombing is how a community pulled together to get a city back on its feet. The time to return to work safely will come and, when it does, let’s celebrate.
But that day and every day, let’s remember the sacrifice made by 168 human beings who went to work on April 19, 1995 and never returned home. These people were not carrying out any political agenda beyond showing up at work to serve the American public. A great way to honor their sacrifice is to follow Oklahoma City’s example and pull together to defeat this virus and get our nation back on firm footing again.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.