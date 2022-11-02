These days there are a lot of people yelling freedom, freedom, freedom on every corner. Politicians are yelling “freedom” to get elected or hold onto power. Your friends on Facebook are chanting “freedom” about things such as gun ownership rights or pandemic mask mandates. People you randomly meet in the supermarket paper products aisle talk about the importance of freedom.

Freedom is important in the United States of America. It’s one thing that’s made us a unique country admired the world over, but freedom — political, religious, journalistic — is just part of what made America great. I fear that hyperindividualism and selfishness are taking over. Freedom the campaign slogan is being justified to rationalize irresponsible, viciously mean and ignorant actions.