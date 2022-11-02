These days there are a lot of people yelling freedom, freedom, freedom on every corner. Politicians are yelling “freedom” to get elected or hold onto power. Your friends on Facebook are chanting “freedom” about things such as gun ownership rights or pandemic mask mandates. People you randomly meet in the supermarket paper products aisle talk about the importance of freedom.
Freedom is important in the United States of America. It’s one thing that’s made us a unique country admired the world over, but freedom — political, religious, journalistic — is just part of what made America great. I fear that hyperindividualism and selfishness are taking over. Freedom the campaign slogan is being justified to rationalize irresponsible, viciously mean and ignorant actions.
My former friend — a neighbor here in the Riverside neighborhood of Grand Junction — had the freedom to buy a house the same week I did six years ago, for a bargain price of under $80,000. This month he sold that house for $200,000 more than he bought it for. He had the freedom to do that, but also temporarily caused a good friend to become homeless by kicking him out of that house and violating a rental contract. He lost two friends and his self-respect when greed took over. The responsibility to consider moral values when making money was discounted. Unfortunately, the same thing is happening all over Mesa County and the country.
Similar stories abound throughout our culture. We just went through a deadly pandemic where well over 1 million Americans lost their lives. We constantly heard about freedom and not so much about responsibility. People were willing to fight and scream over their freedom not to wear a mask, not to get a vaccine. This even affected the local school board election in the summer of 2021.
What I can only call a well-behaved mob hijacked at least one school board meeting in Grand Junction to the point where the board itself feared for its safety and fled. The public in the room had, I guess, what they thought was the freedom to intimidate elected officials, but apparently they did not feel they had the responsibility to show the students of this area how mature people conduct themselves. One of the candidates vying to take over that school board showed a lack of responsibility in her campaign.
I am one of those people who was bullied and told to leave the town I had lived in since 1975, because I was not going to vote for one of the three so-called “conservative” challengers. That school board member was elected and, as far as I know, she never took any responsibility for the ignorant behavior of her supporters, but with power comes accountability.
Big-government Democrats are enthusiastic about increasing the already massive size of the federal government by spending additional billions of dollars on initiatives meant to prevent climate change. Climate change is a serious issue and demands responsibility and action from every thoughtful citizen. But many people see that as a problem of Washington, D.C., and don’t take responsibility for their personal actions.
Asking to grow the power of the government while you’re daily chomping down on climate change — driving a giant, empty SUV 80 MPH down the interstate is not being personally responsible. The Sierra Club and Greenpeace won’t tell you that if we all went vegan overnight we would instantly cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 50% worldwide.
Bill Gates wants gargantuan programs to deal with the warming, yet he flies around in a private jet, and apparently needs six mansions to stay warm, one with 24 bathrooms, which is definitely not helping reduce emissions. We have political freedom — but do we also have integrity?
Divisive, arrogant politicians such as Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and our own Lauren Boebert of the 3rd Congressional District are part of the problem. They are capitalizing on the lowest, base instincts of the electorate. Never will you hear one of these politicians speak about the responsibility to act civilly, to carefully engage in measured debate, to treat all with respect and integrity.
No, instead someone like Congresswoman Boebert will rant about how the Democrats want to take your guns away and kill unborn babies. She knows this is a lie or at a minimum a vast exaggeration, and yet she continues to do it anyway. She is free to make these comments, but refuses to take responsibility for the destruction she causes. She is the epitome of willful ignorance in a district full of institutions of higher education.
The greatness of America was always its egalitarian basis, its respect for law, for values such as freedom of the press, freedom of religion, separation of church and state and personal responsibility. These were important principles of our founding fathers.
We have a legacy of being one of the greatest countries in the world because of our collective willingness to work together. Labor and capital traditionally have worked better in the United States than probably anywhere else. Capital knew that it had the responsibility to treat labor with reasonable pay and conditions partly just because it was the moral thing to do, but also because it was good for business. Labor on the other hand had to treat capital with respect because our entire economy was built on free enterprise and its concomitant opportunity. We saved the world for democracy during World War II because we all worked together, every single American citizen, no matter what party or color of skin or religion. That was teamwork and that was moral responsibility.
Do you want to make America great again? Think before you speak, be respectful to all, and be a team player. Show a spirit of service and we will heal this country, be a beacon again.
Jack Byrom is a long-time resident of Mesa County and is a professional editor and writer. He holds a degree in environmental science from Capital University.