In the March 4th issue of the Daily Sentinel, demographer Shannon Bingham offered insight into the criteria he and others in the field use to evaluate which schools to close. I was glad to learn more about the process and fully acknowledge his expertise in this area. However, in light of the closure of East Middle School last week, a particular metric highlighted in the article stood out to me — future growth and the presumption about where that growth is expected to occur. The way this metric is being used seems to lead to problematic decisions.
I can see the rationale of prioritizing one school over another based on future growth. The idea being we shouldn’t close schools with high growth potential because if that materializes you’re in a tough situation down the road. But I see two issues with the metric and how it’s being applied to determine which schools to close. The first is that the location of future growth is uncertain, creating the difficult problem of trying to weigh the unknown future of one area against the real and present needs of another. The second is that the demographer seems to be equating future growth to available land, which is an assumption worth probing further.
By closing a school like East Middle the District is deciding to use the current tax base to keep schools open in areas that are underdeveloped, while taxpayers in developed areas are having their schools shut down. This is flawed and unfair. Another problem with the assumption equating available land to future growth is that with home prices and interest rates as they are, schools with plenty of land nearby may not see thousands of homes spring up around them anytime soon, especially with the need to prioritize more compact development. Focusing on compact development is a necessary shift from a city planning perspective because sprawl requires infrastructure that is expensive to build and maintain, and creates real barriers to the city’s goals around sustainability and liveability.
In recent years we’ve seen significant growth in our city core which will likely continue with further infill, ADU, and redevelopment incentives. The generation of people who are having kids today are looking for affordable housing options first and foremost, and I would wager that close proximity to city amenities would rank high on the list as well. It's this desire that works against the assumption of open land as solely indicative of future growth.
Ultimately, there are no easy answers when it comes to school closures. I do not envy the demographer’s job; tough decisions are inevitable as population growth rates decline. But to close schools in the core of our city, areas with fully developed infrastructure and plentiful nearby housing that allow children the freedom to walk and bike to school while subsidizing others where growth isn’t guaranteed feels like a broken methodology. Let’s take the time to thoughtfully weigh our options; decisions that have critical, lasting impacts on our community at large should not be made in haste.
Jason Nguyen works for the Department of Energy and is a candidate for Grand Junciton City Council