In the March 4th issue of the Daily Sentinel, demographer Shannon Bingham offered insight into the criteria he and others in the field use to evaluate which schools to close. I was glad to learn more about the process and fully acknowledge his expertise in this area. However, in light of the closure of East Middle School last week, a particular metric highlighted in the article stood out to me — future growth and the presumption about where that growth is expected to occur. The way this metric is being used seems to lead to problematic decisions.

I can see the rationale of prioritizing one school over another based on future growth. The idea being we shouldn’t close schools with high growth potential because if that materializes you’re in a tough situation down the road. But I see two issues with the metric and how it’s being applied to determine which schools to close. The first is that the location of future growth is uncertain, creating the difficult problem of trying to weigh the unknown future of one area against the real and present needs of another. The second is that the demographer seems to be equating future growth to available land, which is an assumption worth probing further.