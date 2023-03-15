On the way to the Mesa County Justice Center for my 8:15 a.m. call time, I figure that, if all goes well, I can be home by 10 or 11 a.m. I know that most people never end up in the jury box, and if I’m unlucky enough to get called, I can simply make up an excuse about why I’m not fit to serve. After all, as the adage goes, the only people who serve jury duty are those who are too stupid to get out of it.
The meeting area is on the third floor, a big, conference-type room with bright views looking east toward Grand Mesa. The mood in the room, however, is bleak. Around me, there are people from all walks of life, some in slacks, some in sweatpants. But everyone shares the same dejected “why me?” expression, and who can blame them.
After a “short” introductory movie — 10 minutes that feels like 20 — the bailiff begins calling out names, and I’m horrified to hear mine. Before I know it, we file into the courtroom and I’m one of the 20 or so saucer-eyed people sitting in the jury box. The judge tells us it’s a two-day domestic abuse trial, today and tomorrow. My stomach drops. Two days?
The judges and lawyers begin calling on us, one by one, to ask questions. Would serving today cause you undue hardship? Any past experiences that might affect your judgment? I formulate my exit strategy in my head as others do so aloud. The “I’m an entrepreneur and my business can’t run without me” spiel works for someone else, giving me an easy playbook to follow. I smile knowing I’ll soon be free.
But then, other folks speak up. Some have a lack of child care; others tear up revealing past experiences with domestic abuse. I’m not sure if it’s the aura of the courtroom, or the surprising comfort of the jury chair, but I suddenly don’t want to leave. These people have actual hardships. Am I really about to weasel out and make some single mom bear the burden?
No, I’m not. In fact, once I stop rehearsing my excuses and look around, I realize that the courtroom is a pretty interesting place — no wonder countless television shows, newsrooms, movies and podcasts make it their center focus. The lawyers are smart, direct and witty; the judge is soft-spoken, sweet and understanding. There’s a lot of pride in the room, with flags and state seals and procedural respect.
When questioned, I keep my answers short. No undue hardship. No, not biased. Yes, innocent until proven guilty. In a strange twist, I feel admittedly special when I make the cut. My 11 co-jurors seem content, too — each with their own motivations, of course. One person’s stoked because they have something at work they don’t feel like doing. Me? I’m just along for the ride.
We file back into the courtroom after lunch, armed with notebooks. All rise for the jury, The first witness takes the stand for questioning, and is crying within minutes. Whatever playfulness existed during the jury selection is gone. My heart sinks. It’s hard to believe. This morning, I was selfishly wondering if I’d be home by lunch. Now, it’s my job to decide whether someone else can go home.
I’ll never forget that person crying. It showed me jury duty is not some artificial time-waste; we are making important decisions and both the accused and the accuser are counting on us. We complain about jury duty, forgetting that those involved in the case have it much worse.
I’m listening to the testimony — and in the midst of the above epiphany — when the chair flies back from the defense attorney’s desk. Objection! Inadmissible evidence, they say. Within minutes, a mistrial is granted and we are told to go home.
Mistrial? Go home? After all that?
Leaving the courthouse, I can already hear my friends laughing at me. “That’s why you make an excuse early,” they will say, “so you don’t waste your time.” But I’m glad I stayed. Every day, someone is fighting for their freedom, innocence, or justice, and now, after actually sitting in that jury seat, I am humbled enough to realize that, no, I probably don’t have more important things to do.
A few days later I’m watching the Murdaugh trial on television. I smile knowing that the jurors, serving on this now-worldwide case, probably started their journey just like me, wondering if they’d be home for lunch. Now, will they ever be the same?
Who knows if I’ll ever sit in that jury chair again. But next time I get a summons, I’m clearing my schedule, just in case. My only beef is that it won’t come for at least another year.
Will McGough is a travel writer for CNN and Forbes, and the Tent Editor for Outside Magazine. He is the co-founder of Palisade Kombucha and lives in Palisade.