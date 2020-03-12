Only twice in the 55-year history of the Land and Water Conservation Fund has it been fully funded at its authorized maximum of $900 million annually.
Annual fights over the appropriation may become a thing of the past after a bipartisan group of senators this week introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, which not only would fully fund the LWCF permanently, but also establish a separate restoration fund to address the maintenance backlog at the National Park Service, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Education and the Bureau of Land Management.
The LWCF is overwhelmingly popular among Western voters, with multiple polls showing strong support for fully funding the program, which uses revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling — not taxpayer funds — to invest in national parks, public lands and community parks. LWCF has invested more than $281 million in Colorado projects since its inception, according to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
Public lands have always been intertwined in the local economies of the American West. Outdoor recreation is claiming a bigger share of economic output on public lands, putting a new emphasis on sustainability — or making sure popular activities and destinations don’t suffer from overuse of public lands or lack of maintenance. From 2012-17, the outdoor recreation industry grew in Colorado at almost 1.5 times the rate of the state’s overall GDP, according to the Continental Divide Trail Coalition.
So the Great American Outdoors Act represents good news. When it passes, resources will be devoted to something Westerners consider dear. But the way it came into being is wrought with politics. Count us among those who are less concerned about the bill’s provenance than its potential impact once Congress passes it and the president signs it.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has remained drastically underfunded for decades, but despite proposing drastic cuts to the LWCF in his administration’s budget for fiscal year 2021, President Trump reversed course last week and indicated he would be eager to sign the Great American Outdoors Act — “all thanks to” Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Montana’s Republican Sen. Steve Daines, the president tweeted. Both senators face re-election this year.
The Colorado Democratic Party accused Gardner of using the LWCF’s popularity to “greenwash” his environmental record.
“Cory Gardner and Donald Trump can greenwash all they want — but the facts show that Gardner and Trump have consistently sold out our public lands to appease their special interest donors,” Colorado Democratic Party spokesperson David Pourshoustari said in a statement March 4. “Senator Gardner can’t erase his record of blocking the CORE Act and putting Trump’s oil and gas allies in charge of our public lands. Coloradans want a senator who will actually stand up for our environment — not one who just uses our public lands for an election year talking point.”
Colorado’s Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has made permanently reauthorizing LWCF a top priority since joining the Senate in 2009. He’s not up for re-election in 2020 and is thus spared from trying to make political hay out of something everyone in Colorado wants anyway. But from reading the senator’s statement, it appears he’s just glad Congress — and the Senate in particular — is finally doing something productive.
“I hope that this is the start of something that our children and grandchildren can look back on and thank us for,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to get this bill over the finish line.”
We don’t care how Gardner and Bennet decide to make the sausage; we’re just glad those of us in the West get to eat the good stuff.