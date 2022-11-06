By STEVE BOORENImagine the entire economic output of the United States is measured in apples. For the sake of simplicity, let’s say our country produced 10 apples in 2021. Collectively, we had $10 to spend on those 10 apples. As a result, each apple costs $1. Simple right?

Now let’s say an event comes along, say an apple pandemic. Suddenly, fewer apples are available because the trees aren’t producing as many as they did pre-pandemic. Now there are only nine apples available to consumers. A lower supply and a higher demand equate to increased prices of about $1.11 per apple.