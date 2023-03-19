Grand Junction is again set to vote on whether or not it wants a Community Recreation Center built in the city. We’ve supported ballot measures to build rec centers in the past, but we think the current proposal is the strongest yet.
The last time the city voted on a recreation center was in 2019 and it was a good proposal, but it was swimming upstream against two other important ballot measures — one to raise taxes for fire and public safety and another to expand the transportation network. Ultimately that rec center proposal failed at the polls.
This time the City Council has learned from past failures. It has wisely put the rec center question to voters by itself on the ballot. Voters won’t have to weigh multiple tax increases and prioritize them.
The city also voted in 2020 to allow recreational marijuana stores to open in the city. It will use sales tax revenue from those stores to help fund the Community Rec Center project. This has allowed the city to reduce its ask of voters from a 0.39% increase in city sales tax to a 0.14% sales tax increase. It will also sunset that tax after the 30 years, when the rec center bond is paid off.
This ballot question is also only focused on the rec center itself. The last proposal was ambitious, including funding to update Orchard Mesa Pool and to install more fields and outdoor facilities at Matchett Park. While we like the vision of that plan, the scope was too big for voters.
All of these changes are similar to how School District 51 finally convinced voters to support constructing a new Grand Junction High School. That gives us hope that voters will similarly support this rec center.
So, the strategy is sound, but we also like the plan. The center would include an aquatic center with a leisure pool, lazy river, water playground, lap pool and warm water therapy pool; a walk/jog track; a multi-sport gymnasium; a fitness and weights area; multi-purpose meeting rooms and other “community gathering and recreation spaces.”
We’ve always had reservations about the impact a rec center would have on private businesses. We don’t want the city to be in competition with gym and fitness club owners, but other communities have seen rec centers and private gyms as complementary.
The idea is that fitness space in the center will encourage people to try a fitness regimen with the expectation that they’ll seek a private gym if or when they get more serious about fitness goals. The Community Rec Center is more about creating space for an entire family to enjoy at the same time — something that doesn’t really happen at private gyms.
It remains to be seen if that is how it will play out in this community, but we think the community benefit outweighs the risks.
Grand Junction is a city of active, energetic people. We also value connection and community. A recreation center will improve and enhance those qualities leading to a healthier community that comes together to exercise and socialize in its own well-planned Community Recreation Center. Let’s get it done this time.