Grand Junction is again set to vote on whether or not it wants a Community Recreation Center built in the city. We’ve supported ballot measures to build rec centers in the past, but we think the current proposal is the strongest yet.

The last time the city voted on a recreation center was in 2019 and it was a good proposal, but it was swimming upstream against two other important ballot measures — one to raise taxes for fire and public safety and another to expand the transportation network. Ultimately that rec center proposal failed at the polls.