Vote YES on 1A — the Grand Junction Community Recreation 2in the business of health care. The United States spends $4 trillion per year on health. It makes up nearly 20% of our nation’s economy or GDP. Furthermore, 50% of our health care industry is publicly funded via state and federal tax dollars. Yes indeed, we are all in the business of health care.
The decisions we make as voters, County Commissioners, City Council members and school boards can either reduce or exacerbate the massive expenditure on health care. We have opportunities to make a difference in our own health and that of our neighbors. The health of the population matters with respect to the sustainability of our public (Medicare and Medicaid) and private modes of health care delivery.
Moreover, our country and our region continue to focus most of our health care funding on sick care — chronic disease and illness that has already occurred. A recent 400-page report from the National Academies of Science notes, “The country has failed to adequately invest in addressing upstream factors that drive well-being; these known social determinants of health shape our daily lives and influence health more than health care delivery itself.” The result: the United States spends twice as much on health care than most other wealthy countries while significantly lagging behind those countries on population health status and outcomes. For example, U.S. life expectancy is declining while we spend $4 trillion per year on health care.
These economic realities, as well as the sheer practical reasons, explain why a growing list of individuals and organizations support the effort to build a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. At 14 cents on $100 purchase that does not apply to gas, groceries and medicine, a yes vote on 1A represents a wise and strategic decision for our community. By creating a true community resource to improve physical and mental health, it helps shift our local focus in health care from sick care to true health care.
The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP), noting the ongoing impacts of health care costs and a workforce impacted by chronic disease, both support the ballot initiative for a Community Recreation Center. Quoting the GJ Chamber’s election guide, “Encouraging healthy habits is vital to our overall community health and in turn, our economic health.”
Many local health care organizations — including Primary Care Partners, Monument Health and St. Mary’s Hospital — support the project. At Primary Care Partners, where I see patients, we understand that good population health and prevention of chronic disease are as fundamental to health care as a scalpel blade is to a surgeon. In fact, health policy experts are well aware that our daily routines where we live, work and play factor much larger in our overall health than does any local health care system.
With aquatics, community spaces and many indoor recreational opportunities for sports and fitness, the Grand Junction Community Recreation Center has the potential to become a critical element in a larger effort to manage health care costs over the long term. And, it simply makes our community a better place to live. The 0.14% sales tax is a fraction of the increase that other Western Slope communities use to fund their recreation centers. For instance, Fruita and Delta added a full percentage point to their sales tax. Montrose pays 0.30%. You can learn more by checking out the website at www.gjcrc.org.
A yes vote on 1A supports our community, improves our economic vitality, increases recreational opportunities, and invests in a long-term approach to health care system sustainability. Vote for progress. Vote for your community and the health of its citizens. Vote for the community recreation center when your ballot arrives by mail. After all, we are all in the business of health care. An ounce of prevention is worth 10 pounds of cure.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a Past President of The Colorado Medical Society and is Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health and Primary Care Partners.