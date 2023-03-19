Vote YES on 1A — the Grand Junction Community Recreation 2in the business of health care. The United States spends $4 trillion per year on health. It makes up nearly 20% of our nation’s economy or GDP. Furthermore, 50% of our health care industry is publicly funded via state and federal tax dollars. Yes indeed, we are all in the business of health care.

The decisions we make as voters, County Commissioners, City Council members and school boards can either reduce or exacerbate the massive expenditure on health care. We have opportunities to make a difference in our own health and that of our neighbors. The health of the population matters with respect to the sustainability of our public (Medicare and Medicaid) and private modes of health care delivery.