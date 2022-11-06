By JIM SPEHAR“People never lie so much as after a hunt, during a war or before an election.”
– Otto von Bismarck
It’s just about over, maybe. And we’re all poorer for it.
“It” of course is the 2022 election cycle. “Maybe” because who knows what’ll happen with election deniers (by one count almost 300 of them are seeking statewide and federal offices nationwide) should their tallies come up short. All of us, Republican, Democrat, unaffiliated or supporters of one of the minor parties deserve more than we’ve received collectively from candidates this time around.
I say that having more than a little history with elections.
My experiences began back in 1968, years before 18-year-olds could vote even though they were then considered old enough to die for their country in Southeast Asia. I may have missed the 1972 cycle (can’t say for certain, it was the ‘70s after all) while we were touring Europe, living in a $300 VW bus and trying to exist on less than prescribed in the “Europe on $5/day” book that’s still around here somewhere.
I’ve been involved in too many campaigns to count, including my own. The closest experience to what’s going on today came when a supporter of one opponent asked me to breakfast because, “You need to know what they’re saying about you.” I recall being one of two county commissioner candidates, fathers of daughters who were childhood friends, conducting respectful campaigns despite widely different political beliefs. And declining public support for another friend campaigning for Congress against Scott McInnis, not wanting to endanger the high school friendship of Spehar and McInnis daughters.
While trying to become a congressman in 2004, seven or eight of us, Republicans and Democrats, lined up across the front of a room at Club 20. All focused, in our first joint appearance, on questions about policies and issues. Nary a snarky nickname or specious attack to be heard. Only earnest responses to serious questions from a respectful audience. None of the several Democrats afraid to appear before what was, even back then, a group with a decidedly conservative tilt.
This sounds so far like an old war horse reminiscing about supposedly better old days. But it’s also an intentional contrast to what we’ve experienced over the past two years.
It’s not just the election deniers. There’s no hope for the hard-core among them, even after Donald Trump and Tina Peters are, if memory serves, 1 for about 300 in wins of their court challenges. Peters’ latest setback came just a few days ago. But we do still live in a state where one-third of polled Republicans don’t believe Joe Biden was elected legitimately.
In neighboring Arizona, GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake blames Democrats for rising crime in a state her party has governed for the past dozen years. In Pennsylvania, another key state, Mehmet Oz is too timid to deal head-on with his opponent’s stroke, one doctors say John Fetterman is expected to fully recover from, hoping thinly-veiled hints help bring victory in another key toss-up race.
Despite GOP dreams, Joe O’Dea has as much a chance of being Colorado’s next U.S. Senator as you or me according to all but a few Republican-leaning pollsters. Ditto Heidi Ganahl in the governor’s race. O’Dea dumped an extra million into his campaign last week and Ganahl wrote another big personal check, emphasizing the GOP’s need for rich vanity candidates because of a very weak bench. In his latest ad, Michael Bennet claims “I caught that fish” even though his videoed casting won’t merit inclusion in any Orvis video. Better that possible stretch than doubling down on “furries” and demonstrably false claims about energy issues.
Though Polis and Bennet may be wealthier than their opponents and it can be argued Polis has bought all his elected offices, at least they bring solid prior governing experiences into play. As does Lauren Boebert’s opponent, Adam Frisch, who’s bent over backwards to avoid personal attacks on an inviting target and instead focused on her spotty record. Contrast that with virtually every ad run by Boebert, who like most Republicans seems to be running against Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi rather than “Aspen Adam.” And don’t you think if there was anything to the Frisch alleged blackmail/affair thing we’d have seen by now that actual video his accuser claims to possess?
Yes, we are all poorer for the way our politics have evolved.
Jim Spehar’s experienced elections as a voter, a candidate and an advocate for and against numerous state and local ballot issues. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.