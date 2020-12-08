We all imagine the delicious ways we would destroy in spectacular fashion the year 2020.
Blown to bits atop a nuclear bomb? Rocketed into the sun? Dissolved in hydrochloric acid? Eaten by grizzlies which are then eaten by Great Whites?
We won’t miss this year one bit, but it will leave its mark on almost every facet of our lives henceforth. Some estimates indicate that 70% of office workers will not return to the physical workplace. Business travel for in-person meetings will certainly diminish, how much we don’t yet know. Online retail got a massive unintended boost from our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, much to the dismay of local brick and mortar. Fast-food joints are having their best years ever, as sit-down restaurants fight to survive.
But nowhere will the paradigm shift be so profound as in our K-16 education system. Online learning — probably always considered inevitable — was thrust upon us in full last spring. Even elementary school classes went virtual. The pandemic forced schools to accelerate from a slow and deliberate transition to a near-crisis mode of planning on the fly.
When the dust settles, we can anticipate that the future of education in this country will involve some combination of virtual and in-person learning long after the virus has been eradicated. There are obvious and immediate impacts like the end of snow days (they’ll just become virtual days) and a diminished need for physical space in which to provide in-person instruction.
A virtual future for learning presents specific and troubling challenges as well.
Set aside for the moment the must-address challenges around access to computer technology and reliable broadband. As a wire story in yesterday’s digital edition of the Sentinel explained, some kids just don’t do well in an online learning environment.
The number of students failing their classes in school districts around the country has increased two to three times. Educators have identified a number of factors at work: “Students learning from home skip assignments — or school altogether. Internet access is limited or inconsistent, making it difficult to complete and upload assignments. And teachers who don’t see their students in person have fewer ways to pick up on who is falling behind, especially with many keeping their cameras off during Zoom sessions.”
In New Mexico, at least 40% of middle and high school learners were failing at least one class as of October. Despite School District 51’s excellent online portal to allow parents to monitor the work being performed by their children, kids can be crafty at avoiding school assignments — even right under the noses of their parents.
The challenge grows with English language learners and students with disabilities — no matter how devoted to schoolwork the student may be.
The response from some districts has been to lighten schoolwork generally so that students can focus on the most important assignments and lower the grading scale from 100 points to 50 so missed assignments aren’t so punishing to a student’s class grade.
We hope those are not considered long-term solutions.
Our students need to learn to thrive in an online and virtual environment because that’s the future they are preparing for. Intellectually demanding schoolwork and accountability can’t be the tradeoff for online learning.