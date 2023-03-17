The Wolf Reintroduction is all screwed up. Why did this ever come to a vote for the entire state? Colorado Parks and Wildlife are the experts at wildlife management NOT a bunch of people from the Front Range, SW Colorado and those so called environmentalists. Now due to a harsh winter the deer, elk and antelope are starving to death and the surviving animals are very weak. Many of these weak animals will be victims to wolf gangs being reintroduce. Unbelievable.

I hate to see neighborhood schools closing, but wonder if the vacated schools could not be converted to some kind of minimal housing for the homeless. The buildings are functional, have cafeterias, restrooms and showers, and offices. There are homeless living in every park and other spaces and perhaps the buildings could be converted to help ease this problem. Any kind of shelter would be preferable to living in cars and tents with no provisions for sanitation, storage of personal items, and safety. Why not use this transition as an opportunity to ease some of the homeless problems in our community?  