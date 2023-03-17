The Wolf Reintroduction is all screwed up. Why did this ever come to a vote for the entire state? Colorado Parks and Wildlife are the experts at wildlife management NOT a bunch of people from the Front Range, SW Colorado and those so called environmentalists. Now due to a harsh winter the deer, elk and antelope are starving to death and the surviving animals are very weak. Many of these weak animals will be victims to wolf gangs being reintroduce. Unbelievable.
I hate to see neighborhood schools closing, but wonder if the vacated schools could not be converted to some kind of minimal housing for the homeless. The buildings are functional, have cafeterias, restrooms and showers, and offices. There are homeless living in every park and other spaces and perhaps the buildings could be converted to help ease this problem. Any kind of shelter would be preferable to living in cars and tents with no provisions for sanitation, storage of personal items, and safety. Why not use this transition as an opportunity to ease some of the homeless problems in our community?
School board members in Mesa County serve a four-year term. These three newest board members are not putting the students' best interest first. Can you imagine what havoc they can wreck on our community in that amount of time?
So the privileged elites on the board have decided that those less fortunate can't access the same level of health care as them because it "might get in the parent's way.” Baloney! If the parents were doing their job, they would already have a handle on any issue. Unfortunately, many do not. So, sure, let's vote it down now and have to spend more money later to retrofit a clinic (which the real experts say we need). Or maybe someone wants to sell the school board some property they own across the street.
To the school board members who voted against a health clinic at Grand Junction High School. It seems like you failed to due your “due diligence,” and made your decision without having all the information and assumed too much without gathering more data. That’s on you. Having one there makes so much sense. Many of those young people are underserved! And the community is offering a priceless service so please think again.
Since the Mesa county school board is not fulfilling their duties perhaps it is time for a recall. School board members can be removed if they are not completing their responsibilities. Check state guidelines and contact the board of elections for requirements to recall and remove the board members who are not competent. Let’s move forward with members who are willing to help the community and the school district.
Sorry Diane, Sandra And Greg I will not vote for candidates in a block thanks to Greg’s wife and her blocks’ questionable decisions.
If you think the unhoused population here is out of control, just let your politicians direct your Social Security account to be Wall Street / Big Bank indexed. Based on recent collapses , that would result in Whitman Park being as densely populated as that Woodstock Festival.
As a parent of 2 school-age kids in the GJHS boundaries, I want to thank the 3 conservative school board members for their leadership. A child's health care decisions shouldn't be handed over to bureaucrats or to outsiders with an agenda. Thank you to the school board for standing up for us parents and our kids.
The fact that three members of our District 51 School Board could decide a health clinic at GJHS wasn't necessary, is an absolute travesty. Making a decision of this magnitude, not having all the facts, makes one wonder how they will have the ability to make any future decisions. I for one, will definitely not vote for Haitz, Jones and Lema, should they decide to run again. The community can't afford to have them in decision making position that affect out students!
During Tuesday night's wolf reintroduction meeting in Grand Junction, Lauren Boebert stated that the proposition to reintroduce wolves was approved by the slimmest of margins and that outside groups and individuals had funneled millions of dollars to sway the outcome. That sounds suspiciously like her last reelection campaign. And she certainly had no issue with it then.
If you think the unhoused population here is out of control, just let your politicians direct your Social Security account to be Wall Street / Big Bank indexed. Based on recent collapses , that would result in Whitman Park being as densely populated as that Woodstock Festival.
I will say it louder for those in the back who keep squawking about joining a private gym rather than have a rec center. Private gyms do not allow kids below a certain age. And no, private gym membership is not comparable to the cost of a day pass to the Rec Center. In every community along the Front Range private gyms co-exist with numerous rec centers peacefully. People coming here from the bigger towns (or even smaller ones, since Delta even has a rec center) I think it is absolutely bizarre a town our size does not have a rec center.
I will say it louder for those in the back who keep squawking about joining a private gym rather than have a rec center. Private gyms do not allow kids below a certain age. And no, private gym membership is not comparable to the cost of a day pass to the Rec Center. In every community along the Front Range private gyms co-exist with numerous rec centers peacefully. People coming here from the bigger towns (or even smaller ones, since Delta even has a rec center) I think it is absolutely bizarre a town our size does not have a rec center.