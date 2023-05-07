Remember when our county commissioners had real challenges to address in our community? When balancing the budget and growing our economy were more important than petty, personality-driven witch hunts over a boss buying his employees a beer? These commissioners are small, petty and they just can’t stand that Jeff Kuhr does not report to them. Your obsession is not a good look, folks.

If an alleged misuse of some $250 by Mesa County Public Health (that has already been paid back) bothers Mesa County residents, everyone should know that this alleged and paid back amount is already nothing more than pocket change compared to the (your) money, resources, and time spent by the Commissioner’s investigation. The “cure” is far worse than the ailment ever was.