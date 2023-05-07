Remember when our county commissioners had real challenges to address in our community? When balancing the budget and growing our economy were more important than petty, personality-driven witch hunts over a boss buying his employees a beer? These commissioners are small, petty and they just can’t stand that Jeff Kuhr does not report to them. Your obsession is not a good look, folks.
If an alleged misuse of some $250 by Mesa County Public Health (that has already been paid back) bothers Mesa County residents, everyone should know that this alleged and paid back amount is already nothing more than pocket change compared to the (your) money, resources, and time spent by the Commissioner’s investigation. The “cure” is far worse than the ailment ever was.
I would love to see Grand Junction become more intellectual/educated and bring the technology required for semiconductors to our community. However, part of the requirement under the CHIPS and Science Act is that we must show that we have the intelligence to carry it through. Mesa County elected U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert as out brain trust. Explain that one. Enough said.
What is not being said is that East Middle School sits on a large city block in a prime development area of the city of Grand Junction and a short distance away from apartment buildings under construction. Nothing has been said about the fairly new elementary school, Chipeta, that is across the street from the north end of that block. Who will benefit from the closure and possible demolition of East Middle School?
The city is well into the second year (supposed to be finished in 2022) of the perpetual Redlands Parkway project to add curbs and new paving to the road. With any luck, hopefully the city won’t need to go into year three to complete the work. We’ve suffered enough traffic delays.
We’re finally so far removed from real intelligence, that now we have to rely on the artificial kind.
Vindictive and unreasonable. Mesa County commissioners. Never mind, that’s redundant.
The 2024 election is just around the corner. Socialist Democrat and MAGA Republican parties, please give the American voters younger candidates who have plenty of common sense and America First values in their resumes. Oldsters are proving daily a lack of administrative ability and failure to enforce the simplest of American laws.
Is the real reason for the appointment of a commissioner to the Public Health Board to groom her for the director position? Is this another county attorney situation?
You can solve the illegal drug problem — quit taking the drugs. No more overdoses. And you might just bankrupt the people making and selling these pills.
CDOT announced a pothole notification hotline. Just for I-70, I typed in so many locations, I got diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome and my laptop overheated.
Kudos to GJHS Knowledge Bowl national champions. It’s a noteworthy counterweight to the demonstrated lack of knowledge by our 3rd District congresswoman.
A fascist from the state of Florida has been welcomed with open arms at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem. What is wrong with this picture?
All that those against gun control seem to say is, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” In the meantime gun deaths continue. I am so sick and tired of it.
I am disappointed by the filth and disrespect people have for their property. This town needs to enforce codes , create codes that will help those of us who do care keep the value of our property high.
With Americans owning around 400 million guns, just how many more will it take to stop gun violence?
Montrose or Delta should be the new tech hub, why does everything have to be in Grand Junction? Our quality of life will decrease even more being a tech hub. Grand Junction is no longer considered rural. However, Montrose and Delta are.
If a person cannot own a gun or purchase alcohol or weed before the age of 21, then they shouldn’t be able to vote or have to sign up for selective service until they are 21.
After the high winds have blown trash from the dump all over the south side of Orchard Mesa, it’s time for the jailbirds and those serving community service hours to do something constructive.
All this rancor about ethics in public policy and the need to be under constant scrutiny, transparency and explanation for one’s actions. The average Joe knows what this means. It’s called marriage.
How someone can sit in church on Sunday and still not support any gun control is beyond my level of understanding.
Hey economic development and downtown development people and city planners. Perfect opportunity for a Trader Joe’s on Main Street in Grand Junction in the Wells Fargo building. It even has a parking lot.
It’s CMU’s fault East Middle School is closing. What, how is that possible? When CMU expanded, they bought a bunch of houses and tore them down; houses that use to be full of middle school kids. Then college kids moved into the neighborhood and rented houses that used to have kids going to East Middle School. It was just a matter of time East would close. So you see, CMU’s fault.
Apparently the city planning department did not consider the traffic nightmare due to the extensive growth they have allowed on 24½ and 25 roads from Patterson to G Road. Conservatively, 1,000 homes, condos, and apartments have been built in that area over the last couple of years and soon another 1,000 or so additional units will be added. Both roads are in dire need of turning lanes.