Special thanks to audiologist Dr. Jennifer Bebee and Carol Schneider, owner of Owls Nest Quilters, for creating and making available the unique face masks made with a window for the people who are deaf or hearing-impaired, who often depend on lip-reading and the cues they receive from seeing the movement of other people’s mouths while talking in order to communicate better. This is a great blessing for their protection during the COVID-19 crisis.
I would like to thank Jessica and her crew at Randy’s Southside Diner on Orchard Mesa, for ensuring our safety while creating a friendly atmosphere.
The school district could have gone with a graduation plan similar to the Air Force Academy, social distancing for graduates. Perhaps they could allow a limit of two parents/guardians as spectators. Instead, they are going with a possible drive-thru plan to “keep us all safe.” Tell you what, just mail my son’s diploma. We will celebrate his accomplishments as a high school graduate.
I want all the people in this valley to watch Steven King’s “The Stand” to think about what is going on today. This could very well happen if we don’t follow the guidelines set forth. This is very serious to us. I am an essential worker that has to put my health at risk while others don’t. It bothers me they don’t seem to care about the health of others. I am taking care of possibly your family members and you are putting them at risk when you don’t wear a mask and social distance in the public, or follow the one-way signs in the stores. I just want you to think about it.
I saw what happened in 2008. I was working at StarTek and witnessed the number of people that couldn’t pay their cellphone bills. Now, the government has bailed out big businesses — again —while the $2 trillion we spent could have bought a new house for everyone in this country.
I’m tired of local businesses not requiring customers to wear masks so I will start “shopping safely online” and I will not be shopping those local businesses ever again, even when this is over, since their profits are obviously more important than the health of customers.
Sending a huge thank you to the good person who found and turned in my debit card at Lowe’s last Wednesday.
If we didn’t have exponential growth in COVID-19 cases in February, March and most of April when no one was wearing masks, including at the grocery stores, why do we have to wear masks now? If you are at risk, wear one for you — don’t expect everyone else to protect you.
Why can’t District 51 have a normal graduation in the stadium since the ceremonies are held outside? Have ushers take families to their seats and use both sides of the stadium to maintain distance and have graduates do a lap around the stadium after they get their diploma. It’s a lot better solution than what District 51 has proposed.
I have a suggestion for the people complaining about not having a graduation ceremony during this pandemic. Go rent out the stadium, rent some chairs, take out some event insurance and you personally be liable for the event and the possible consequences. Anyone can do it and it seems you are happy to be on the hook legally, so put your money where your mouth is.
After being in law enforcement for almost 30 years, I cannot understand the reason for the local law enforcement in the valley not working the traffic more. They could fill the local coffers by running some radar. The speeding on many roads such as Patterson is terrible. I am sure the word would get around to the speeders.
Isn’t it a shame that the city of Grand Junction spent so much money on the roadway landscaping around the city only to let it become overgrown with weeds.
If scientists who have made it their life’s vocation to study viral diseases tell me that wearing a face covering and staying 6 feet from others will reduce the probability that the virus will be spread, I’m going to do it. If we fail at controlling this virus as we reopen, the following days will make the last three months look like day camp. Mesa County seems to have avoided the worst of it, but we will soon see people from other places. So, I’m going to do my bit. I’ll wear the mask and I’ll keep my distance.
As restaurants reopen, this is a PSA on their behalf. Do not go there just for a coffee. If you’re not buying a meal, don’t tie up a table. Seating is limited and your $3 coffee may cost them a customer. They need every dollar just to survive. Wait until they open to full capacity.
The addition of a flight from Montrose to Grand Junction to Denver is not new. Many years ago there were several stops between Grand Junction and Denver. It was a long flight. Trying to keep toddlers entertained and knowing Chicago was your final destination.
On May 6, my wife and I went to the Starbucks drive- thru in Clifton to get a couple of drinks. Much to our pleasant surprise, the people in front of us purchased our drinks, and by the time we found out, they were gone and we were not able to thank them at the time. If you are the ones reading this and are the ones that bought our drinks, we would like to say a big thank you. You made our day.
I have always believed there were way more generous, caring, loving people in our valley than selfish, uncaring people. Now when I see the number of people not wearing masks I have to wonder. Do you not care about others?