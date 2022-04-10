Clifton is once again trying to cut off its nose to spite its face. Millions of dollars in investment, but because it moves the placement of a current park, residents are out? They’re still unincorporated, and millions of tax payer dollars are being used to change education and health care. Grow up. Realize it’s going to put things ahead.
So Powell and Mead are going to be empty soon, it’s never going to snow as much as it used to and it’s going to get hotter. Why isn’t anyone talking about how to replace the power that will be lost when Powell and Mead go dry? Given how long it takes to do anything in this over-regulated world, the conversations should be going on now. It’s going to take a long time to build enough windmills and solar panels to replace all the power that will be lost when those two hydroelectric facilities go belly up. And what about the lack of water? It seems it’s also time to start building desalinization plants along the coast and replace the lost water from the Colorado with ocean water. If this stuff doesn’t happen soon, then get ready to relocate all those folks in Phoenix and Vegas. When are all the deep thinkers and doom and gloom folks on the left going to solve all these future problems? The rest of us deplorables can’t really be counted on to solve anything. We’re all in denial.
Water challenge? Gee, lets build more houses and be sure to have grass to water.
There are several residential developments in Grand Junction that use incredible amounts of water for their also incredibly large landscapes. The trend in upscale areas is smaller, yet luxurious homes with smaller yards and xeriscaping. Our water shortage is here and does not appear to be easing with our climate trends. Water for necessities should always be our priority. After all, we live in a dessert area. A mandate would stop this unnecessary waste.
The lack of traffic law enforcement is ridiculous. Orchard Mesa has so many excessive speeders and aggressive drivers and the Whitewater area is so dangerous with people driving more than 70 mph in a 55 mph posted area. Something needs to be done to curb this dangerous situation. It is out of control.
SCL Health had record profits at the expense of their doctors, nurses and medical personnel. Just ask many of the doctors and nurses who left. We had a joke about why they put in a revolving door in the front. Very high turnover even though they would tell you different. Lost a lot of great caregivers. SCL never took care of them and never really cared.
How can any American, or human being for that matter, with a heart and soul support Putin? He has the makings of starting World War III. Words will never explain his lunatic actions.
The “cyber experts” that are saying the Mesa County 2020 election was not accurate know nothing about how an election is conducted. Why people are not listening to election experts is beyond me. Go directly to the source! Not some pillow guy and a hairdresser that clearly have never participated or helped in an election. The results in Mesa County look solid. And they actually have the paper ballots and back up to prove it. Time to let the craziness go.
After the three-hour extravaganza of election fraud lies with Mike Lindell in Denver this week, I am for making sure no more of our tax dollars from Mesa County go to pay for Tina Peters’ salary. She no longer functions as a county clerk for Mesa County. She spends all her time going around the state and nation telling lies about election fraud. There are no facts to support her claims! It is long since time for us to not be paying her for her lack of service here in Mesa County.
The U.S.’s largest two exports are refined gasoline and other oil distillates, so why are we importing oil? Oh, I remember, the oil companies don’t give a rats putudy about the American people and the cost of gas and diesel. All they care about is their investors’ profits and they sell to the highest bidder. Besides that, with the oil turmoil they’re gouging consumers.
To demonize the other side is easy. Accepting personal responsibility is hard. As a people so proud of our beliefs in hard work, independence, meritocracy and personal bootstraps, why do we seem to choose the easy route so often?
In a recent letter to the editor, the writer suggested that Putin might not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president. A better question, I think, is which side would Trump support?