Here we were, complaining about Daylight Savings Time, and now we’re in the Twilight Zone!
We recently ventured out of the house to pick up some breakfast at Einstein Brothers Bagels. We have not been out of the house for three weeks because of the pandemic. My husband and I are both 88. When we got to the window to receive our bagels and pay, the clerk told us we didn’t owe anything, that the lady in the car ahead of us had paid for our order. What a wonderful thing she did. Whoever you are, in the white Audi SUV, God Bless You! We will pay it forward also. Thank you.
Country Jam is still on at this point. It is irresponsible toward the residents of Mesa County with COVID-19 will still be in full swing (estimated to last for 18 months a few weeks ago by CDC). Time for county commissioners to step in to enforce postponement or cancellation before potential virus carriers arrive for the event.
Lots of Americans are about to learn a valuable lesson in history, economics, and civics: Roosevelt didn’t sign the New Deal because he was a Communist. He signed it because he wanted to prevent a Communist Revolution. Think really hard before you pontificate about the role of the government when more than a quarter of our economy has been lopped off. What a great time for Americans to come together and help each other out to overcome a common enemy that is this virus.
I’m glad to hear that stores are not going to accept returns of products that were swept off the shelves by hoarders during the grocery store stockpile madness of the last few weeks. There are any number of charitable outlets for the excess. However, children are going to be disappointed if they get a roll of TP instead of a candy bar in their trick or treat bags at Halloween.
Go buy something from a local business, and soon. Otherwise they may not be around later.
I find it absolutely amazing livestock sale barns are exempt businesses during COVID-19, especially when online livestock bidding is available. Does the virus not affect ag producers too? Not only is this a public health issue, but a fairness issue when other businesses are required to close.
Thank you Colorado Mesa President Foster for your leadership and care for the community. The extra money for takeout meals was appreciated. Also, the innovative change to graduation is actually a great idea to feature the graduates. Appreciate all you do to make things better.
There’s no excuse for the ballots from the November 2019 election not being found and counted. What makes me angry was the clerk’s response to this incompetence. First she blamed a former employee, then it was “sometimes things happen,” and she asks for more staff when she hasn’t filled empty posts and scoffs like it’s no big deal that the uncounted ballots wouldn’t have altered the final results. Hardly the point. It’s even more outrageous that the Mesa County Republican official actually had the gall to say the whole thing is “trivial.”
Everyone in this community needs to be grateful to medical service providers. I am sure you are tired and worried about yourself and your families. Keep up your morale and know we truly appreciate you.
A big thank you to all the District 51 teachers. You are all amazing, considering you are also sheltering in place and have your own families to care about. Also, to all the workers in our community who are so willing to put themselves out there to be there for the community (medical staff, store clerks and police, firefighters, truck drivers, restaurant workers.) This community is a wonderful place to live and during these terrible times, they have proven without a doubt to me that I did the best thing ever when I moved here. Thank you, all.
I don’t know who made the wonderful decision to stop residential burning during this COVID-19 outbreak, but I want to thank them from the bottom of my lungs! It is so nice to go for a walk and not end up coughing from smoke in the valley. There are so many ways folks can get rid of their waste rather than burning it and stinking up this beautiful valley!
We should all try to do what we can to support locally owned small retail businesses during the pandemic. Consider purchasing gift cards for later use. It provides these businesses with much-needed cash flow and you can use the cards when things return to normal.
Whoever thought of re-distributing the school district’s medical gloves from health assistants, cleaning and science was brilliant. The schools are closed, likely until the end of the term (so sad). Therefore, no need to have those sitting idle when our local medical community is in such need. Thank you for your good stewardship.
If the city wants to spend millions of dollars to help protect us from the coronavirus crisis, then how about buying more ventilators or personal protective equipment for local health care providers, or even some test kits, or processing at a private lab?
I’m angry. My wife and daughter have been making hospital masks for two weeks. Come to find out, the USA is selling millions to other countries. This is sad, frightening, and outrageous in so, so many ways.
I want to express my appreciation to the Retina Center’s doctors and staff. With macular degeneration, I require regular eye injections. The office is open during this critical time and there is a risk of exposure to the virus. Thanks to doctors and nurses and office staff everywhere for their dedication in caring for all people in need. God bless you all.
My spouse and I are pensioners of modest means. We are isolating, and we are not hoarding. As retirees, we are much less impacted by COVID-19 than many in our community. We will not lose our jobs or our home. We can afford to buy enough food to eat. Therefore, we do not feel entitled to the emergency federal funds that will soon be deposited in our bank account. We plan to pass all that money along to local people in need. We will pay our funds forward to Salvation Army, Catholic Outreach, and the Food Bank of the Rockies.