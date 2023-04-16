The Daily Sentinel is wrong when they editorialize that the city and council candidate Diane Schwenke are both right. Only the city clerk is right. She followed the written letter of the law. Schwenke only has a valid point, but that does not make her right. If the city clerk had made an exception on anything outside of her legal requirements, I can just imagine Schwenke being all over it and calling for a new election. Let us please lay the blame where it belongs, right in the lap of the prior Mesa County clerk who was so inept at her job that she could not handle civic elections. Mesa County municipalities need to go back to allowing the new Mesa County clerk to handle their elections. Standardization achieved and problem solved.

A plaintiff filing a frivolous lawsuit against the city should have pay the city’s legal fees and also be admonished by the court. Our voting ballots and rules are very clear and the minimal requirements are easy. Errors on ballots are just that and have to be owned by the voter without special consideration. They don’t and shouldn’t rescue wrongfully filled ballots.