The Daily Sentinel is wrong when they editorialize that the city and council candidate Diane Schwenke are both right. Only the city clerk is right. She followed the written letter of the law. Schwenke only has a valid point, but that does not make her right. If the city clerk had made an exception on anything outside of her legal requirements, I can just imagine Schwenke being all over it and calling for a new election. Let us please lay the blame where it belongs, right in the lap of the prior Mesa County clerk who was so inept at her job that she could not handle civic elections. Mesa County municipalities need to go back to allowing the new Mesa County clerk to handle their elections. Standardization achieved and problem solved.
A plaintiff filing a frivolous lawsuit against the city should have pay the city’s legal fees and also be admonished by the court. Our voting ballots and rules are very clear and the minimal requirements are easy. Errors on ballots are just that and have to be owned by the voter without special consideration. They don’t and shouldn’t rescue wrongfully filled ballots.
We all have to follow rules and simple instructions in life. At 78 I know and try to do this. Our former head of the Chamber of Commerce must think differently by her hiring a lawyer to check in to exonerating those who make mistakes and not hold them accountable or penalizing them. People understand consequences for their behaviors and mistakes.
If Diane Schwenke was so concerned about the voting “process,” why did she not say anything about all the ballots that Tina Peters (whom the Chamber endorsed) didn’t count that were found at the bottom of a voting box?
So Mesa County is now charging residents $5 to donate their yard waste at the composting facility. OK, I want a punch card so I can get a free yard of Mesa Magic for every 5 pickup loads I deliver.
Now that the community center is a reality, when will we discover what is going to be included in the center, the real costs of the center and bond, and the cost to use the facilities?
First, I’m told to discontinue plastic usage as it clogs the environment and has some adverse effects when ingested. So, I switch to glass to be eco-safe. Now rears the profit motive of our recycling program. They will pick up plastic, but not glass. I’m trying to contribute to our environmental health not to the bottom-line of some shareholders. I guess my glass will now pollute our landfill from my trash bin as that will offset my carbon emissions spewing to drive to our recycling bins.
Want to solve the District 51 budget crisis and avoid impacting kids? Stop hiring more district middle management. We don’t need more jobs for people that don’t actually teach. Speak with anyone — anyone — from outside of District 51. Ours is a top heavy district and we need to eliminate district executive positions. Curriculum can be decided on and performed at the building level. Stop making decisions that negatively impact kids and start eliminating middle management jobs at the district level and keep the teacher to student ratio small.
Congratulations to the well-oiled machine that is our district administration and the school board for driving away outstanding teachers in our community who want to make a difference in the lives of our kids. Don’t successful organizations want to hire and retain talented people?
Don’t forget the reverse side of an oil train catastrophe on the Colorado River. It means enhanced employment opportunities for clean up, a chance to skim out petrol for home use, a colorful mosaic of surface colors versus that bland brown flow, but then again a severe shortage of that Dawn detergent liquid needed to clean up our wildlife.
How will history view a society that clearly makes a statement that guns are more important than human lives? I cannot imagine that it will be the least bit positive.
Let’s hope moderation is the new norm in our public discourse. I miss seeing a clean shirt, no backward hat, a contemporary blouse, hairstyle that speaks of no-bedhead and a no hoodie zone. Treat these forums like honoring a family funeral.