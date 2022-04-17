Great picture of the CMU students in last week’s paper playing pickleball at Lincoln Park, but it’s a shame that a community our size has such limited court space to accommodate the 600 plus pickleball players in the valley.
I am so sorry. I was not on my cellphone! I was heading to help an elderly family member before heading to work as a teacher. I, of all people, sailed past a school bus with its stop sign lit and out! I slammed on my brakes as I was next to the bus. Fortunately, none of my precious students or your children were crossing the road. I am submitting this because I feel so guilty, but also to remind us all that distracted driving happens, sometimes in our own heads. Let’s take care of each other.
I recently moved to this beautiful Western Slope community from Denver and, wow, I’m so amazed on the beauty and the community. However, who inspects the new construction here? My brand-new home does not meet the minimum codes, by a lot! I know this because I’m a contractor with more than 30 years of experience. Lucky for me I paid $300 for a home inspection. Maybe I’ll start a home inspection business.
On Feb. 17 of this year, The Daily Sentinel reported on the formation of a large committee to make recommendations to the City Council for the use of some $10.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Saturday, April 9, it was reported in our local paper that the city had decided to allocate $1.38 million of the ARPA funds to three entities in varying amounts. What was not clear is whether the appointed committee made a recommendation for these three allocations or if the city made the decision on its own accord. It is always useful to know if the time, expertise and efforts of an appointed committee is providing the expected benefits to a local government.
We voted to reintroduce wolves. They’re already here, but the state will spend $2 million or $3 million to speed up the process. Then some liberal judge decided wolves should be put back on the endangered species list, which precipitated federal regulations requiring an Environmental Impact Statement at a cost of another $1 million — a totally unnecessary requirement and a total waste of money. Stupid is as stupid does.
Reducing water for irrigation won’t damage the biggest crop in Mesa County: new houses. But the total water consumption will probably go up, not down. Migration, not agriculture is the problem. Resources are finite.
My 99-year-old mother, very deaf and with marginal eyesight had the morning news show on. She asked me “What’s wrong with the TV ?” Hundreds of red, white, blue and yellow lights flashing all across the screen. “Nothing wrong with the TV mom. That’s just a lot of police cars outside a subway station in New York City. Somebody shot a bunch of people waiting for a train this morning. Your TV is just fine.”
With all the hateful letters to the editor about Rep. Lauren Boebert and all the name-calling comments in You Said It and various forms of social media, I look forward to voting for her again this November.
Blaming Joe Biden for inflation is like blaming the Easter Bunny for climate change. Due to a shortage of computer chips from China, American auto production has really suffered. One of the local, new, car dealers has charged $5,000 over sticker price on $50,000 trucks. That’s 10% inflation, and it’s called the law of supply and demand. A dealer of the same brand in Delta is not doing it. That’s called social responsibility due to a lack of greed. Corporations decided to source computer chips from China because of lower cost due to cheaper labor. That’s just one example of inflation due to supply chain problems, and neither Joe Biden or the Easter Bunny had anything to do with it!
If the highlights from Saturday’s Republican state assembly don’t scare the bejeebers out of you, then we really have completed our journey to the dark side.
I don’t know what local and state Republicans are smoking, but they need to sober up! I just read that the state Republicans picked conspiracy theorists Ron Hanks and Tina Peters to run for the Senate and Colorado secretary of state. I can’t even believe that the Republicans would support someone like Peters who has been proven to be a liar and is currently facing felony charges. As a voting independent, I will be forced to vote for Democrats unless the Republicans can produce viable candidates. I would encourage all independent voters to vote in the Republican primary in hopes to getting viable candidates on the November ballot.