Kudos to the folks at Powderhorn Mountain Resort! Everyone who was involved in the 20/21 ski season deserves a huge pat on the back. It was not an easy season but you all kept the resort open and offered the community a much needed and beautiful get away over the winter months. The food was delicious, the lifts ran smoothy, the groomers did an awesome job, the shop staff kept things running smoothly, the Ski School and Patrol met our needs and the cleaners kept us safe. A huge thank you to each and every one of you!
Our water here in the high desert is precious and we can be grateful to have a top notch irrigation system. It could be so much better if neighbors and neighborhoods would just come together!
How nice to read that an intergovernmental agreement was signed for sports usage at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Hopefully that agreement includes installation of public restrooms too. As it currently stands, the only available restrooms are at a minimum, 400 yards from the Veteran’s Park, and located across the road at the Lion’s Club Park. The porta-johns at the motocross course are only open on race days.
How will the proposed Whitewater project be successful, when similar Grand Junction homes sell in the same price range? Is it due to proposed government rates for “low to no down payments, particularly for low to moderate income buyers and first-time buyers?” If the low-income buyers can’t afford to buy in GJ, how can they afford to drive daily to Whitewater? The sellers will have to install a water treatment and sewer plant and I assume they have thought about these costs. I wonder if they are also thinking about Mesa County bearing some or all of these costs?
I have lived on the Frontage Road near Fruita for nearly 40 years. Until recently I never feared for my safety when I walk to my mail box. Several times in the last few years I have nearly been run over by the bicyclists who seem to think they are riding the Tour de France! A person should not fear walking to their mailbox!
Hurray! to those motorcycle riders who have mufflers and ride through downtown. Boo! to the “look at me” riders with only straight pipes disturbing diners and walkers downtown. (We distain rather than admire you). To those who say their loud noise is a safety feature making autos more aware of their presence, I say, put on some leather and a helmet. (I used to ride; self awareness trumps noise)! Unmuffeled bikes are for the open road, maybe, not an urban setting.
Long after the pandemic is over I will keep my mask to help me breathe the Mesa County air during burn season. I’m always amazed that a handful are allowed to have such a negative impact on so many.
Why does the City of Grand Junction require a building permit for a re-roof, when they don’t even properly inspect the work being done? Our roof leaks and I was told the wood is rotten. In fact, I was recently informed the city doesn’t inspect new roofs on new homes at all. Where does the money go for the required permits?
I agree 100% with the Sentinel editorial in the Sunday paper of April 11. The network of retreads in elected offices really smells. To have Janet Rowland endorse Rose Pugliese and in turn Rose endorse Rowland has even more odor to it. This revolving door in city, state and county elections or appointments has been going on for over 20 years in this city.
If the weather in 81501, and other parts of Colorado, remains as nice as it has been, we are in for mandatory water rationing. Rationing has been needed for many years and only feebly now and then required by Colorado lawmakers. It’s like wearing a mask, etc., it kinda irritates the citizenry. Voters don’t like such things. Myself? I admit I’d rather die from the plague and wither from dehydration than give up my freedom to wear what I want and shower every day for 30 minutes.
Instead of blaming Dominion, doubters should accept the fact that the rest of us who voted are ready for a change of ideas and leadership. Congratulations to the winners of the City Council election, I am looking forward to a new chapter and book!
I find it interesting that the County Attorney is considered a part of the Mesa County Commissioner’s “Cabinet,” could that be anything akin to that federal administration’s view of the attorney general being the president’s attorney?