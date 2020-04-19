Neighbors please when you’re outside or in buildings and you sneeze, sneeze into your elbow or open your shirt and sneeze inside your clothes. Do not sneeze out in the open air, it goes on items that are around you. Please pay attention to the warnings. Sneezes are dangerous, cover up.
The city of Grand Junction and School District 51’s lighting up empty stadiums is a ludicrous waste of energy and funds. I don’t believe anyone suffering from the virus pandemic will drive by the fields and declare that the lights bring such wonderful joy to their day.
The best example of how fast a nanosecond is was the time it took for our state politicians to declare pot shops as an “essential” business that must stay open.
I was dreading going to the grocery store. The empty shelves and frustrated shoppers have made it an unpleasant experience, to say the least. This week was a little different. The shelves weren’t nearly as bare, (except toilet paper). The meat section actually had chicken. The store limited how many of certain items people could take. It all gave me a feeling of renewed order and normalcy. We all know we have a way to go with this virus, but people acting sanely helps to bring a sense of confidence and hope that I’ve never fully appreciated before.
Many, many thanks to the city for offering the Spring Cleanup project again this year and for the hard-working crews who are doing a great job!
Harvest time is upon us. Come on people. To survive and thrive in the upcoming new normal, think out of the box. Unemployed people — go find the nearest farmers and help them harvest. Farmers — be prepared to train these office/restaurant workers and pay these U.S Citizens a fair wage.
So it’s open burn season, but if you go outside to start the fire and your hat blows off, maybe the next day will be better?
Despite the stay-at-home order, it’s a real pleasure to see smiles and families out walking or cycling together as a respite from the house on these warm spring days. If you usually avoid 12th St. because of students and traffic (we miss you, CMU students!), there’s a totally glorious blossom-fest happening right now. Don’t miss it.
The city of Grand Junction and everyone involved with the COVID-19 pandemic should remember 15% of our population is Spanish speaking. Where are the translation services and resources for them?
The spring cleanup offered by the city should be just for organic materials — tree trimmings, bushes, shrubs and grasses. It shouldn’t be pile after pile of old mattresses and garbage and broken personal property that people have been collecting for years and are too lazy to deal with. Cut out the whole program and use the funds for something else
I am excited to see the new businesses, services, and products coming from this enforced time away from daily routine. Given time to think, working in different parameters, just add a necessity, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for new inventions. New stuff coming soon!
Agricultural burning north of Loma during a pandemic that attacks the lungs shows no concern for other human beings.
Since Governor Polis wants to take control, why won’t he pinpoint the COVID-19 hot spots in the state so people know to avoid these areas. It is really not the time to worry about nonsense privacy laws. People deserve to know.
I think I have a way to combat the toilet paper shortage. My dad, growing up in coal camps of eastern Utah, used sage brush. We’ve got plenty of it in western Colorado.