I would like to thank the highway patrolman that assisted me today when I had a flat tire on Interstate 70 just past Horizon Drive. He was courteous, patient and very helpful. His lights on the patrol car directed fast-moving cars and semis away from the outside lane I was in. The flat tire was nearest the oncoming traffic. He waited for me to get help, remained for safety while the flat was changed, and then charged up my dead battery when I was ready to leave the scene. Thank you, sir, for being there!

There are good, honest people in Grand Junction. I had a super busy day, accidentally left two cellphones in the Rimrock Walmart bathroom when I was there to quickly grocery shop. On way home, I realized I left phones at Walmart. I returned to Walmart and both phones had been turned into Customer Service. Thank you to the person who found them and turned them in! I am grateful.