I would like to thank the highway patrolman that assisted me today when I had a flat tire on Interstate 70 just past Horizon Drive. He was courteous, patient and very helpful. His lights on the patrol car directed fast-moving cars and semis away from the outside lane I was in. The flat tire was nearest the oncoming traffic. He waited for me to get help, remained for safety while the flat was changed, and then charged up my dead battery when I was ready to leave the scene. Thank you, sir, for being there!
There are good, honest people in Grand Junction. I had a super busy day, accidentally left two cellphones in the Rimrock Walmart bathroom when I was there to quickly grocery shop. On way home, I realized I left phones at Walmart. I returned to Walmart and both phones had been turned into Customer Service. Thank you to the person who found them and turned them in! I am grateful.
I just wanted to acknowledge the great work going on at 24 and G Roads. I appreciate those workers and don’t envy them working in the weather we’ve been having! I’m looking forward to riding my bike safely to my job at Community Hospital. I only hope there is a future project for a bike path from the Redlands so riders don’t have to ride over the 24 Road bridge or detour through Fruita.
Thank you City of Grand Junction for the crocuses on 7th Street. Lots of fun color!
How dumb is it that we spend thousands of dollars and labor hours building and maintaining trails at Kokopelli and 18 Road, yet every winter we allow cattle to graze these same trail areas and trash them? Cattle ranching is an important piece of our economy, but our trail systems bring a lot of dollars and enjoyment to our community too. By continuing to allow cattle grazing on our public trails, a small number of people benefit and a large number of people suffer.
It is important that when appearing in public representing a professional organization that appropriate clothes be worn. Several dress down for school board meetings and are truly on public display for their work, as well as how they appear.
Bloc voting means voting for a group with similar interests. If all people voted for think alikes, then no one is thinking. Straight ticket voting feels the same way.
According to the MVEA negotiated agreement, in the event of a school closure, the school district is obligated to find jobs for all non-probationary (4+ years experience) teachers, but has no provisions for probationary teachers. In light of East Middle School’s closure, I wonder how many probationary teachers they have compared to the other schools recommended for closure. Has anyone looked into whether this served as a factor in the selection of schools to close?
While some parents are fussing about which pronouns teachers should use, and which bathrooms those pronouns should use, and what books their kid should not read in the library and thus no child should read that book, and which statues to tear down, and which creeks and rivers to rename, the fact remains that tests scores are in the toilet. Parents are fussing about the wrong things and making a political quagmire out of education. While you are busy sorting books you need to realize that your child probably could not read it or comprehend it anyway. Best to focus on the education and leave the politics to someone else.
Having just traveled the I-70 corridor to Denver, I do want to apologize to our local asphalt repair crews. The CDOT version of repairs is non-existent in a bone jarring run. My wife tried to do in-car make up and a coffee. I had to stop at a car wash to clean her up.
People keep saying this can not be the new normal in regards to mass school shootings and gun violence. Sadly, and shamefully, it has been for over 20 years now. What an absolute tragedy, when so many of them could have been prevented if only we could’ve come together on common sense solutions.
Why is it that one side always talks about mental illness yet seemingly always wants to decrease funding for social services?
Yet another school shooting, this one in Nashville. No other nation has this occur. Why does this gun-obsessed country not take better care of its kids?
With the recent school shooting in Denver, the left is calling for more gun laws already. It is already against the law for a 17 year old to possess a gun. What other additional law could have prevented this shooting? The problem is not the guns. It’s the shooter. Maybe instead of teaching revisionist history and gender questions in school, our kids need to be taught interpersonal relations and conflict resolution, or how to act like a civilized human being and get along with others. They apparently aren’t learning this enough in their homes.