A huge thank you to Valor Tactical Innovation (formerly known as Capco) here in Grand Junction for their generous support of the Grand Junction Gators Special Olympics team to help them with traveling costs for the state tournament in the Denver area this spring. Other supporters include local restaurants Red Robin and Pablo’s Pizza and at other local fund raising events.
I just want to thank the honest, kind person who found my credit card in the machine at Rimrock Walmart. Unfortunately I didn’t realize I left it until I got home and then quickly canceled it. Thank you again, though.
A handgun against an AR-15 is like a knife against a sword.
Why do we allow businesses to lie to people constantly? I know we are all aware of “buyer beware” and “read the fine print,” but it makes me feel as if businesses are the only ones with rights. The bigger the business, the bigger the rights. I tried filing my taxes for free using several different apps only to get to the end and find that I can only print them, or e-file them for a price never stated previously in the process. False advertising should be addressed.
Can Mesa County sue Tina Peters for the monetary damages we taxpayers incurred? It is great to see her proven guilty on various charges, but jail time would end up costing us more to again. It is inadequate compensation to hear her say “I’m sorry.” She should pay the county back with tangible restitution.
It is so obvious that our law enforcement agencies are not going to do anything about the extremely out-of-control speeding that is happening on all of our roads and highways. I don’t know why they don’t use cameras to issue tickets. They would pay for themselves in a matter of days. Our roadways are so dangerous to drive on, something needs to be done immediately.
To all economic development and planning organizations, I’m giving you a big fat “F.” Yes, “F” for failure. With all the building of housing downtown, there is no grocery shopping within walking distance. Thus, we need a Trader Joe’s in Grand Junction. Soon! Please get started to welcome them to our thriving community.
Is our mail being delivered daily as required? One day we get five letters, the next day none and the next day 10, then the next day none. Sometimes they are rubber banded and some loose with them. Raising prices once again is not the answer. Internal fixing/reworking may help and be needed. Feels like a very inefficient government agency. What are we doing here?
It is that time of year to start harvesting those yummy elm samaras (seeds) to put in your salad or scramble into your breakfast eggs. They also make a nutty addition to stir fry veggies. They won’t be on those trees long. Get out there foragers while they are still green.
To the people working on the 10-foot section of Redlands Parkway: You are taking FOREVER. You are inconveniencing a lot of people, and have been working since last fall. Please hurry up.
Hey Mesa County commissioners, why all the hate for one of God’s creatures? Wolves were on the ground for eons before being killed off ( with many other species) in the name of progress, but really greed. It seems all of your calling for lethal control is a mockery of God’s creation. It really about your money supporters.
If the city and county keep dickering with recycling rules and landfill costs, you can expect the 29 Road desert to be used more and more as the alternative drop-off zone.
So $1 million in incentives to build a $600k zipline? What a deal ... then charge $18 to $21 dollars per ride? Anyone else see a problem with the Grand Junction City Council swamp?
Having watched the Boston Marathon, I was particularly impressed by a 26-mile course absent of any potholes, fissures, sinkholes and where manhole covers aligned with the pavement. We could have an event here in the same vein of the Headless Chicken Festival. Given our dilapidated roads, our novel marathon could be called the First Face Plant Invitational.
What does a Donald Trump and Fox News lie cost? $787.5 million. The truth is not cheap. Just in case you have not heard yet Donald Trump lost the election. Truth.
I agree that CNN and MSNBC lean to the liberal side, but the anchors do not lie and try to threaten our democracy. Listen to “Morning Joe,” a former Republican congressman , or listen to Nicole Wallace, a former communications director for George Bush. They are both top anchors on MSNBC and have wonderful programs with former and current officials. Very unlike Fox News anchors.
A letter writer recently told us the solution to school shootings is to turn schools into fortresses. I guess the same solution would apply to grocery stores, birthday parties, county fairs, nightclubs, and every other place where the public congregates. Otherwise, we would need to stop allowing every yahoo in this country to own weapons. What has happened to our country?