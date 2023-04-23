A huge thank you to Valor Tactical Innovation (formerly known as Capco) here in Grand Junction for their generous support of the Grand Junction Gators Special Olympics team to help them with traveling costs for the state tournament in the Denver area this spring. Other supporters include local restaurants Red Robin and Pablo’s Pizza and at other local fund raising events.

I just want to thank the honest, kind person who found my credit card in the machine at Rimrock Walmart. Unfortunately I didn’t realize I left it until I got home and then quickly canceled it. Thank you again, though.