Alright Grand Junction, we got us our Cracker Barrel, rejoice! But for the love of our future waistlines, can we now make the rec center finally official?
A sales tax increase to fund a community rec center? The county and city are sitting on such a heap of discretionary money as to make our landfill look like an ant hill.
I see in Wednesday’s paper the city of Grand Junction is again looking into the construction of a rec center. One of the sites mentioned was Lincoln Park, which already has a football stadium, baseball field, golf course, swimming pool, barn, pickleball courts and limited parking for these activities. The only area left to place a rec center would be the southwest corner, which would mean ripping out the grass and trees that families use. A better location would be the old City Market on First Street if it doesn’t become an apartment complex. The building is already there, has ample parking and is centrally located. Just add a pool. It would also bring more people to the downtown area. What better after a workout than to slip out and get a cold brew and a sandwich.
I read the column by Sam Meyer, president of Shaw Construction, recommending the city waive development fees for Richmark Real Estates’ proposal to construct an apartment complex at the old City Market building on First Street. He writes glowingly about Richmark’s abilities, but I’m wondering how much of the construction work Shaw would be getting if the project goes through?
Thanks to the really kind Easter Bunny at Lunch Loops trail for leaving eggs filled with money and candy. What a great surprise and so generous! We appreciated these so much.
How have hospitals nationwide been able to cover and hide consumer pricing of medical services? We have all been on the receiving end of their arbitrary service prices. There must be much to hide. Overt transparent pricing is always expected, but never received when consumers shop. We are the hospitals’ lifeline financially. Immediate change is needed, especially in our very expensive medical services state.
Just like a pack of cigarettes, there should be a warning should you pull off a car air refresher from some kiosk and attach it to your windshield mirror. Caution: Affixing this evergreen tree to your windshield can result in a Colorado State trooper stop, resulting in a full car and body cavity search. You get to keep the gloves as a souvenir.
It scares me to think that the Colorado State Patrol does not know the difference between 25.3 pounds and 1,598 pounds. Where do they get these guys? How does someone unload 25 pounds and think it weighs 1,600 pounds? Did they include the car or are they just wanting a big bust even if it means decades of additional prison time for someone? A person could get stopped with an ounce and all of a sudden it’s 10 pounds. There had to be more than one person involved in this blunder. I guess I will remove my phone holder (I don’t want any prison time). Shame on you, Colorado State Patrol.
I haven’t seen a Colorado State Patrol, Sheriff’s Office or Grand Junction Police vehicle in over a month from Whitewater to the parkway. Is there a reason these roadways are not patrolled? Speeding and texting are extremely dangerous.
Two recent articles on the same front page caught my attention. One discussed all the new housing developments being built in Grand Junction. The other concerned the ongoing shortage of water in the Southwest. See a connection?
As senior citizens on fixed incomes, we are cutting back on purchases. Natural gas and electricity costs went up this winter. Gasoline prices are ridiculous. The cost of basic foods is way up. We will help the economy to slow down into recession, which is better for us.
Interesting that the majority of Lauren Boebert’s fundraising money comes from outside the district, or even the state, that she’s supposed to be representing. Maybe her allegiances don’t lie so much with her constituents as they do with outside influences.
I wanted to thank The Daily Sentinel for the editorial page that is so balanced against Lauren Boebert. Those contributions serve as evidence to affirm how important it is that we re-elect her.
Other than cashing taxpayer-funded payroll checks, can anyone name anything Lauren Boebert has done to benefit western Colorado residents?