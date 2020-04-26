Why is there no uproar about the diesel fuel prices being so much more than regular unleaded? A less refined product selling for 60% more? The oil companies should show the truckers some gratitude.
We recently went to the drive-thru at our local Starbucks to get drinks for the whole family. The woman in the line ahead of us paid for our drinks! A big thank you to that wonderful person! That really lifted our spirits.
Remember cotton diapers? Some families raised several kids on one set of diapers. You just throw them in the washer with some soap and bleach and they come out like new. The same goes for wash cloths, towels, etc. The world can survive without toilet paper.
I find it highly hypocritical of the city to allow golf courses to remain open during this “stay at home” phase of the pandemic. It encourages gathering of non-related people who will most likely not remain 6 feet apart, will touch things, and most certainly will not wear masks while recreating. Our valley has now reached the “community spread” level of five cases of coronavirus, which cannot be traced to contact, so there are asymptomatic people out there spreading the disease. Golfing is not an essential activity.
The BLM is opening up 2.3 million acres of pristine land at 100 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries. Are we now supposed to feel good about the upcoming senseless and needless killing of defenseless wild animals or the possible ruining of water areas.
In spite of all the warnings, we still note that many people will not wear masks or practice social distancing, especially young people. How hard can that be? You are endangering others by choosing to ignore safety suggestions. Let us each help others by reminding our kids, grandkids, neighbors. Let us take care of our beautiful community and its beautiful people.
Here’s another thought. If it would put a whole lot of younger people back to work, this coronavirus affects mostly those over age 59, why aren’t just those people ordered to stay home and let the rest of society go about their business. It would put a whole lot of other people back to work.
Unless you are an essential worker, you should not be going out for coffee or any other non-essential errands. This is bigger than us, the only way through is together. Staying home will help keep everyone safer. Thank you to all the people working on the front lines; medical professionals, restaurant workers, grocery store workers, just to list a few.
Imagine yourself sitting in a car for 30 minutes with the windows cracked and it’s 65 degrees out. Now imagine yourself covered in fur. Please leave your pets at home!
Thank you to all who work at the newspaper. It is one of the few “normal” things that we have left. Another thank you to those that deliver our paper. It means so very much to me and my husband during this time.
Bravo to the couple who will donate their money from the federal government to nonprofits who help those in need. One other suggestion: if you know someone, a family maybe, who lives paycheck to paycheck, consider giving them your $2,400. It could keep them going perhaps through this entire down time.
It’s very heartening to witness Grand Junction’s auto traffic edging up to pre-deadly virus volume. No, it really isn’t a good thing to see. The pandemic is far from being contained. Stay in place unless you’re on a vital mission such as getting food, being a caregiver, etc.
It is time to ban all people who refuse to wear a mask from entering any store. Someone’s ignorance should not preclude another person’s right to be safe.
When the COVID-19 virus is finally over, its impact will not be measured by the number of people who tragically died. And it will not be measured by the freedoms taken away from those who lived. It will be measured by how many of those freedoms are ever returned.
Apparently most people who voted in this week’s poll don’t fully grasp the definition of “Silver Lining.” It means something good that was caused by something bad. You being healthy was not caused by the pandemic. Earth is having something good happen to it that was caused by the pandemic.