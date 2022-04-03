To the writer that doesn’t see value in a $71 tax for the library, yes, you can have instant access to all kinds of information online, but how reliable is this “free” information? Did you know that via the Mesa County Public Library you can check out ebooks online? If reading isn’t your thing you can download the Libby app to your phone and listen to audiobooks for free. The library also provides access to Kanopy at no charge to stream movies, television series and educational programs. If you can get over the germs, they even have a main library and branches filled with books, DVD’s, recording equipment and librarians eager to help you find what you are looking for. Sure you could put that $71 in your tank, but you won’t get very far. Better to fill you head instead. Compared to what it costs to stream movies and purchase ebooks from Netflix, Amazon, etc., $71 seems like a great value.
The library has given me way more than $71 in value, starting with walking to the library! I download books to listen to, I watch movies on Kanopy, I check out movies to watch, I use Colorado legal forms to sell property, sell cars, evict tenants and write my will. I download magazines to save on subscriptions and paper and request and get just about any book I want to read. There is also a large music inventory. Oh, I converted my family VHS tapes to DVDs. There’s a garden and a recording studio and art and literacy programs.
It’s disturbing that MindSprings’ CEO passed the blame for poor care onto journalists and clients. There was opportunity to start to restore trust and instead they went backwards. I’m a community member who works in mental health. It’s not new that I don’t want to send people there. Without the reporting, I wouldn’t have known about deaths and prescription issues.
After reading the Sunday article regarding the SCL merger, I have a question. How can a hospital have $459 million in profits and be considered a non-profit? Several times a year I get requests from the SCL Foundation asking for donations to support programs. I suggest they get the money from SCL’s hospitals. I know I’ll be saving my donation money to pay for hospital bills, hopefully at Community Hospital.
Ahhh, spring! The prettiest time of year... except in the Grand Valley, where our air is polluted, our eyes burn, our throats scratch, folks with asthma suffer horribly and we must close our windows to what should be crisp, fresh air. Must we really endure ditch and field burning for three months every Spring?! Could we limit it to irrigation-ditch burning? Could we compress the burning to a month so that we could suffer for a shorter period? Or, could we do like an increasing number of forward-looking places and eliminate most if not all open burning in our beautiful valley?
Let’s give credit where credit is due. President Joe Biden said what we all wish could happen, Putin needs to be removed from power in the Russian Federation. That doesn’t mean the United States will undertake such a mission. It is a message to the citizens of Russia that they have been duped by lies and their leader has committed war crimes, murdering thousands of innocent and peaceful people living right next door. Thanks, Joe, for saying it like it is!
Think about it. Our former president spent years praising Putin and he continues to this day. He also chose to believe Putin over the U.S. intelligence community and said so. Our current president calls out Putin as a murderous war criminal, which almost everyone agrees is true. I thank our current president for telling the truth. It is a refreshing change.
Concerning the editorial “Voters deserve a choice in primary,” I am a first-time person to go to the caucus and as an alternate at the Mesa County assembly. It was interesting and informative. If you want a certain person to be on the primary ticket, maybe more people should participate in these events. You only needed 104 votes to be on the ticket, out of the 300 that were there. If it is too time-consuming to participate, I bet you go out for a nice dinner and spend two hours (the time on the caucus). Maybe you stay at a party four to five hours (the time of the assembly). Maybe you should take a look at your priorities and, if not, maybe you do not deserve to complain.
In Mesa County, Tina Peters’ and her allies are promoting voter fraud. Donald Trump won the Presidential Election in Mesa County 62.5% over Joe Biden’s 35.3%, a difference of 27.2 %. How do you justify voter fraud in Mesa County when Trump won in our county? Rarely does a Democrat run for election in this county. Why should they? This county is so Republican a Democrat doesn’t stand a chance. Just the way the Republican’s want it. Donald Trump lost the election nationally. Get over it!