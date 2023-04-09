Let’s hope that the voters who approved the design of the Rec Center also understood that the Matchett Park intersection will be either a roundabout with cutesy aquatic and yoga pants sculptures or one helluva unsequenced stoplight all common to our traffic patterns.
The new Rec Center will have a number of water features, as well as playing fields. The Sentinel also recommends that the rest of the property be planted with lawns and gardens that will require water. How is that compatible with the certainty that the water shortages play a large part in our future? Remember how the Colorado River has dried up to the extent that the water features at Las Colonias were unusable? We seem to be making all kinds of plans to develop the area in ways that will make water shortages worse and undermine agricultural activities.
So the city is finally getting their rec center, one that I will never use. I wonder if our roads will ever get repaired for those who actually want to get there. Welcome a new tax to our already overtaxed city. My purchasing will definitely change, so much for buying local. You thought this place was unaffordable now, just wait.
If you don’t want to be considered a political voting bloc, don’t allow your informational flyers to be put into bags with the other two candidates, and don’t show up to a public place and politic with those same candidates. If I would have known you weren’t part of a bloc of same-minded political voters, I might or might not have voted for you.
There is a concerted effort by a political bloc on the school board to subvert public school success and reduce their number in favor of charter schools. If they can’t spend public dollars on private schools, then this plan suits their political agenda. What better reason could there be to recall all three of them? Sign the recall petition and protect our non-charter public schools.
Was it a coincidence or excellent planning that after two years of delays, marijuana business licenses were finally awarded five days before the community center vote? Will the sales tax increase promptly go into effect while the marijuana tax income may take up to a year?
Seems every time a politician or elected official alienates a small minority of people, they whine, throw a hissy fit, form a committee, and start a recall campaign. You don’t always get what you want. That’s what elections are for. Enough is enough!
Finally! The railroad track crossing on Ninth Street heading south toward the River Front Trail has been repaired. We no longer have to worry about chipping a tooth when crossing by bike or car.
If we should blame the people who use guns, and not the guns themselves, then we need to set some regulations for a “well-regulated militia.” Similar to how we regulate operators of motor vehicles, knowledge of regulations and regular skills testing should be required for a license to operate different classes of weapons. Only those with a valid license should be able to use/handle a weapon and the associated ammunition. Initial application and renewal for a license must include background checks and mental health screenings. No need to take your guns… unless you fail to be licensed.
For those who say that guns don’t kill people, people do, think again! Guns are the means to the end (death) in the mass destruction of humans. Vigils, prayers and funerals are after the fact. How long do some people in our country want to perpetuate stupidity by fighting gun reform? Other countries are more civil and much smarter.
Finally, a major breakthrough in our discussion about guns and violence. We have moved from the ever present expressions of “thoughts and prayers” to a more emphatic resolution to “prayers and thoughts.” I can now sleep better.
Isn’t it ridiculous that Grand Junction has posted signs that say “No truck engine exhaust brakes” when a Harley Davidson or a person with a 2,000-watt stereo can rattle you windows all day long. In the 50s and early 60s, if our cars were as loud as the stuff you hear today we would get a ticket! What happened to the noise ordinance?
The barrage of TV commercials can be irritating, but also informative. If I watch golf, I get educated on the best investments and luxury car options. If I watch basketball, I get the best deals on pizzas, burgers and wings. Then if I watch cable news, I know the best deals on toilet paper and laxatives. Sense a trend?