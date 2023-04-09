Let’s hope that the voters who approved the design of the Rec Center also understood that the Matchett Park intersection will be either a roundabout with cutesy aquatic and yoga pants sculptures or one helluva unsequenced stoplight all common to our traffic patterns.

The new Rec Center will have a number of water features, as well as playing fields. The Sentinel also recommends that the rest of the property be planted with lawns and gardens that will require water. How is that compatible with the certainty that the water shortages play a large part in our future? Remember how the Colorado River has dried up to the extent that the water features at Las Colonias were unusable? We seem to be making all kinds of plans to develop the area in ways that will make water shortages worse and undermine agricultural activities.